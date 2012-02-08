* Investors cautiously optimistic about Greek deal
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. stocks edged
higher on Wednesday as hopeful investors
awaited the latest attempt by Greece to reach a deal on reforms
in exchange for a new bailout.
The delays stirred European Union officials to warn Greece
the euro zone could continue without the fiscally troubled
nation, which needs a rescue package to avoid an unruly default.
"They are pretty close on the debt talks, and it looks like
the prime minister is getting the various members of his
coalition in line (so) that they may actually get this done,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"These folks have been at it for a very long time. They have
been fighting with this issue for about eighteen months, so they
really do see this as, 'We have to get it right this time.'"
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10.03 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 12,888.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 3.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,350.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.31 points, or 0.25
percent, to 2,911.39.
In Europe, shares hit a new six-month high with cyclical
stocks extending a strong run. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent.
Yields on Spanish and Italian government bonds fell on the
belief a Greek deal could be consummated.
Walt Disney Co rose 0.9 percent to $41.31 and was
one of the top boosts to the Dow a day after it reported
quarterly profit that grew faster than expected.
Polo Ralph Lauren Corp surged nearly 12 percent
to $175.78 after the clothing maker reporting
better-than-expected results for the holiday quarter and raised
its margin forecast.
Ingersoll-Rand Plc climbed 3.8 percent to $38.98
after quarterly results topped estimates, although sales fell.
McDonald's Corp shed 0.2 percent to $100.67
after January sales rose more than expected at its established
restaurants across the globe.
Visa Inc, due later Wednesday, is expected to come in
with a profit of $1.45 per share, up from $1.23 a year ago,
helped by a rise in consumer spending in the holiday season.
Other companies due to report include Cisco Systems Inc
and News Corp.
Cisco is expected to post a stable quarter, lifted by
improving U.S. enterprise demand a year after the network
equipment maker issued a weak outlook.
Investors will also eye Groupon Inc, coming with
its first results as a public company, to see if the largest
daily deal website makes its first quarterly profit. Groupon is
expected to report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of
$475 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 301 companies in the S&P 500 posting results, 60 percent
topped expectations, tracking below recent quarters at this
point of the reporting season.
Rambus Inc advanced 9.1 percent to $8.24 after
the company reached a patent license agreement with Nvidia Corp
and the companies settled all outstanding claims.
Nvidia shares rose 3.7 percent to $16.32.