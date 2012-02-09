* Greece talks stall over pension reforms
* ECB, Bank of England rate decisions on deck
* Futures off: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.6 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news, see
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Thursday as Greek leaders had not yet
reached a deal on fiscal reforms and ahead of policy decisions
from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank and data
on the U.S. labor market.
* Greece needs to reach an agreement on reforms and
austerity measures to get a new bailout package and avoid a
chaotic default. Pension reform remained a stumbling block.
* Euro zone officials said the full deal must be reached by
Feb. 15 in order to complete the necessary legal paperwork.
* The ECB and Bank of England are expected to leave interest
rates unchanged later today when policy is announced, as the BoE
looks set to inject another round of stimulus.
* European shares rose as investors bet on a positive
outcome in Greece, and on hopes ECB policy would remain
supportive for the region. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares was up 0.3 percent.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 20
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5.75 point.
* In the United States, investors will eye weekly jobless
claims at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) for any follow-up strength in
the labor market after Friday's much better-than-expected
payrolls report. Economist expect 370,000 claims versus 367,000
in the prior week.
* The Commerce Department releases wholesale inventories for
December, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
* PepsiCo Inc early Thursday reported higher
quarterly profit and said it will cut 3 percent of its
workforce.
* Cisco Systems Inc posted second-quarter results
that beat estimates after the close Wednesday and hiked its
quarterly dividend. Shares dipped 0.2 percent to $20.38 in
premarket trading.
* Groupon Inc slumped 14.8 percent to $20.95
premarket. The daily deal website's first quarterly results
since it went public stoked concern about limited disclosure and
slowing growth.
* U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse AG lost 3.1
percent to $26.79 in light premarket trade after the bank posted
an unexpected fourth-quarter net loss as its investment bank
struggled and it took almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1
billion) in charges.
* Other companies expected to post results Thursday include
Expedia Inc Pitney Bowes Inc and Philip Morris
International Inc.
* Through Wednesday morning, of the 315 companies in the S&P
500 that have reported earnings to date, 61.0 percent have been
above analyst expectations, tracking below the pace of recent
quarters.