By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday as Greek leaders struggled to complete a deal on fiscal reforms and the European Central Bank held rates steady, with investors awaiting data on the U.S. labor market.

Greece needs to reach an agreement on reforms and austerity measures to get a new bailout package and avoid a chaotic default. Pension reform remained a stumbling block.

Euro zone officials said the full deal must be reached by Feb. 15 in order to complete the necessary legal paperwork.

"What was always behind some of the fear in the Greek problem was that it would have a spreading effect and instead of a small economic country like Greece, it would spread to countries like Italy that have a much bigger place at the world economic table," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

"It's been out there for so long that it is hard to just keep reacting to it, and also perhaps whatever solution is eventually chosen will neither be something that solves the problem or something that makes it a catastrophe and therefore is unlikely to have a huge effect on U.S. companies."

The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent on Thursday. Markets were watching to see whether the bank is ready to help Greece avoid a messy default.

The Bank of England voted to inject another 50 billion pounds into the financial system as part of its efforts to shore up a fragile recovery.

European shares rose, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares up 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 13 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 2.75 point.

In the United States, investors will eye weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) for any follow-up strength in the labor market after Friday's much better-than-expected payrolls report. Economist expect 370,000 claims versus 367,000 in the prior week.

The Commerce Department releases wholesale inventories for December, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

PepsiCo Inc slipped 1.9 percent to $65.50 premarket after the beverage maker posted higher quarterly profit, said it will cut 8,700 jobs and spend $500 million to $600 million to boost sales in North America.

Cisco Systems Inc posted second-quarter results that beat estimates after the close Wednesday and hiked its quarterly dividend. Shares dipped 1.1 percent to $20.21 in premarket trading.

Groupon Inc slumped 9.9 percent to $22.15 premarket. The daily deal website's posted an unexpected loss in the first quarterly report since it went public.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse AG lost 3 percent to $26.80 in premarket trade after the bank posted an unexpected fourth-quarter net loss as its investment bank struggled and it took almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in charges.

Other companies expected to post results Thursday include Expedia Inc Pitney Bowes Inc and Philip Morris International Inc.

Through Wednesday morning, of the 315 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, 61.0 percent have been above analyst expectations, tracking below the pace of recent quarters.