* Cisco, PepsiCo fall after results
* Initial claims beat expectations
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.04 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stocks turned lower
on Thursday as initial enthusiasm faded over a
long-stalled Greek deal and data indicating an improving U.S.
labor market.
Leaders from major Greek parties had agreed on reforms and
austerity measures needed in exchange for a new bailout package
to avoid a chaotic default, sources said.
Also bolstering the tone was a report showing jobless claims
fell last week, underscoring a firming in the labor market. That
followed a better-than-expected payrolls report last week.
But gains sparked by the news from Greece were somewhat
muted as stocks have been decoupling from events in Europe this
year, leaving the possibility for investors to book some profits
as the S&P 500 has risen more then 7 percent year to date.
"There is definitely a whiff of 'sell on the news' in the
air, just given the claims number and the Greek deal. We've
climbed this wall of worry and the first reaction for people is
to hit the sell button," said Michael Marrale, managing director
and head of sales trading at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"It's tough to find any real reasons to sell here that
haven't been fully flushed out in the marketplace outside of the
move we've made."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.81 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 12,895.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.64 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,349.32. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.05 points, or 0.04
percent, at 2,914.81.
European shares extended gains on the Greece news, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares up 0.5
percent.
The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0
percent, but markets were watching to see whether the bank is
ready to help Greece avoid a messy default.
The Bank of England voted to inject another 50 billion
pounds into the financial system as part of its efforts to shore
up a fragile recovery.
Data from the Commerce Department showed wholesale
inventories in December rose 1 percent versus expectations
calling for a rise of 0.4 percent as companies restocked
shelves.
PepsiCo Inc fell 4.3 percent to $63.84 after the
beverage maker posted higher quarterly profit, said it will cut
8,700 jobs and spend $500 million to $600 million to boost sales
in North America.
Cisco Systems Inc posted second-quarter results
that beat estimates after the close Wednesday and hiked its
quarterly dividend. Shares was off 2.4 percent to $19.93.
Groupon Inc slumped 10.4 percent to $22.05. The
daily deal website's posted an unexpected loss in the first
quarterly report since it went public.
Diamond Foods Inc tumbled 36.7 percent to $23.15
after the company removed its top management and said it would
restate results due to improper accounting of payments to walnut
growers.
Other companies expected to post results Thursday include
Expedia Inc Pitney Bowes Inc and Philip Morris
International Inc.
Taleo Corp surged 17 percent to $45.57 after Oracle
Corp said it would buy the recruitment software maker
for about $1.9 billion. Oracle dipped 0.4 percent to $28.63.