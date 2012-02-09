* Stocks up for sixth day out of last seven
* Cisco falls after outlook, PepsiCo declines
* Apple at record, report says new iPad due in March
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stocks rose modestly
for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece
reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were
cautious after weeks of gains.
Tech shares, led by Apple Inc, gave a lift to the
Nasdaq index and were the session's strongest sector. Skepticism
that Greece would follow through on promised austerity measures
kept investors hesitant to boost stocks further.
The market's steady march higher also left investors
reluctant to buy aggressively without a significant catalyst.
Well over 75 percent of S&P 500 stocks are trading above their
26-week moving average, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
index has finished higher on six of the last seven trading days.
"We've had a very strong run without a meaningful pullback,
and a lot of people would feel like chumps for buying before we
see some kind of dip," said Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.
Leaders from major Greek parties agreed on reforms and
austerity measures needed in exchange for a new bailout package
to avoid a chaotic default.
"There's some relief that they've made it this far, since
the negotiations could've gone meaningfully wrong, but this was
largely priced in," said Colas. "At the same time, there's still
some concern that this deal isn't enough and we'll be back in
this situation again later."
Euro zone officials say the full package must be agreed with
Greece and approved by the EU, IMF and European Central Bank by
Feb. 15, so legal paperwork can be completed in time to avoid a
chaotic default that could destabilize the global financial
system.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.51 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,351.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.39
percent, at 2,927.23.
Providing support to the market was a report showing jobless
claims fell last week, underscoring improvement in the labor
market. That followed Friday's report of a better-than-expected
rise in the number of jobs created in January.
Apple's stock hit an all-time high. Brokerage Canaccord
Genuity said its checks indicated very strong iPhone 4S sales
and increased its price target to $665. Website AllThingsD said
Apple would introduce its latest iPad tablet version next month.
Shares of Apple surged 3.5 percent to $493.17, hitting an
all-time high of $496.75 earlier. The S&P information technology
sector rose 1 percent as the day's best-performing
group.
But Cisco Systems Inc limited gains by the tech
sector as the network equipment maker's forecast failed to
impress investors. Shares fell 2.1 percent to $20..
PepsiCo Inc fell 3.7 percent to $64.27 after the
beverage maker forecast lower-than-expected 2012 earnings and
said it would cut thousands of jobs.
Groupon Inc slumped 14 percent to $21.17. The daily
deal website posted an unexpected loss in the first quarterly
report since it went public.
Diamond Foods Inc tumbled 37 percent to $23.13
after the company removed its top management and said it would
restate results due to improper accounting of payments to walnut
growers.
Slightly more stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock
Exchange while on the Nasdaq, 53 percent of stocks ended lower.
Volume was about 7.30 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, slightly
below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.