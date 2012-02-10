* S&P 500's percent decline biggest yet of 2012
* Greek negotiations stumble, cyclical shares hit
* Investors expected pullback after strong equity rally
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P off 0.7 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 10 The S&P 500 posted its
biggest daily percentage decline thus far in 2012 on
Friday after an about-face on Greece's long-awaited debt deal
ended a five-week streak of gains for equities.
All but one of the 30 Dow components ended lower while all
10 S&P sectors fell, with cyclical sectors such as energy,
financials and materials the biggest losers.
The CBOE Volatility index, often referred to as Wall
Street's "fear index," jumped 11.6 percent, its biggest
percentage rise in three months.
Investors have anxiously awaited a bailout package for
Greece so the country might avoid a messy default.
An agreement finally came this week but almost immediately
ran into problems when European leaders called for additional
austerity measures and some Greek lawmakers said they would not
support the deal.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the nation
needs to reach a decision within days on accepting the terms of
a bailout.
"Investors are trying to determine how disruptive this could
end up being, and if you want to be invested in a group like
financials, you need to be very careful in your positioning,"
said Duncan Richardson, chief equity investment officer at Eaton
Vance in Boston. "There's still a lot of concern out there, and
that gets amplified by any setback like this."
Shares of Bank of America Corp fell 1.3 percent to
$8.07 while manufacturer Caterpillar lost 1 percent to
$111.75. Alcoa Inc slid 3.3 percent to $10.29.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.23
points, or 0.69 percent, at 12,801.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.31 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,342.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.35 points, or
0.80 percent, at 2,903.88.
Some analysts said they saw Friday's decline as just a pause
in an overall higher trend. Even with the day's decline, the
benchmark S&P 500 index is up 6.8 percent since the start of the
year and remains at seven-month highs.
"There are plenty of reasons the market would want to take a
pause here," Richardson said. "A 20 percent rise since October
is reason to be cautious, especially since volatility has fallen
so much since then."
For the week, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and Friday's losses
snapped a three-day string of gains. The Dow fell 0.5 percent
for the week while the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1 percent.
U.S. consumer sentiment data also weighed on the market. The
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan overall index of consumer
sentiment fell to 72.5 in early February from January's 75.0,
which was the highest level since February 2011.
Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Delta Global Asset
Management in Boston, said 80 percent of New York Stock Exchange
stocks were trading above their 200-day moving average, a sign
of overbought conditions.
On the Nasdaq, Expedia fell 1.8 percent to $33.54,
a day after delivering disappointing results.
Earnings have been lackluster this season, with the
fourth-quarter profit growth rate for the S&P 500 now at 8.9
percent. However, excluding Apple Inc, the overall
growth rate is at 5.8 pct, according to Thomson Reuters.
Among rising stocks, LinkedIn Corp surged 18
percent to $89.96 a day after issuing an upbeat first-quarter
outlook that prompted at least three brokerages to raise their
price targets on the stock.
Almost three-fourths of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange fell on Friday while on the Nasdaq, about 72 percent of
issues ended in negative territory.
Volume was light, with about 6.67 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.