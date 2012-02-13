* Greece austerity measures approved, banks rise
* Apple shares break above $500
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stocks rose at the
open Monday, with the S&P 500 recouping nearly all of its
declines from the previous session, as Greece's parliament
approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain its latest
international bailout package.
The European banking shares index gained 1.1
percent, and an index of Greek banks surged 13.5
percent after the vote, which had sparked widespread rioting in
Athens. The euro gained 0.15 percent against the dollar.
Bank of America Corp climbed 2.4 percent to $8.27 in
New York and Citigroup Inc advanced 2 percent to $33.59.
The KBW bank index added 1 percent.
"There was some apprehension about it, but the fact of the
matter is it was done, and it's given some very real clarity to
markets in terms of what kind of risk Greece represents to the
market," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The politicians that were put in place, particularly the
prime minister by the (European Central Bank), delivered on the
goods, and the markets are largely banking on the fact he will
be able to deliver on the actual outcome."
Even with parliamentary approval, the Greek government
remained under pressure to convince a skeptical euro zone that
it would abide by the terms of a multi-billion-euro rescue
package.
While Greece's economy is small in the context of the euro
zone, investors are concerned the ramifications of a disorderly
default could spread through the financial system and put other
weaker members of the bloc at risk.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.93 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 12,857.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 7.30 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,349.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 22.46 points, or 0.77
percent, to 2,926.34.
The benchmark S&P index traded near the 1,350 level, seen as
a resistance point, which some analysts see as a possible
trigger for a pullback after a rally of more than 7 percent to
start the year.
Apple Inc raised the stakes in an intensifying
global patent battle with Samsung Electronics by
targeting Samsung's latest model using Google Inc.'s
fast growing Android software, a move that may affect other
Android phone makers.
Apple shares were up 1.8 percent to $502.41 and Google edged
up 1 percent to $612.
Google is expected to win approval from European regulators,
as well as from U.S. antitrust authorities, for its planned
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, according
to people familiar with the matter.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped 11.5 percent
to $113.83 after the company significantly raised its 2012 sales
forecast for its key eye drug, Eylea.
As earnings season moves into its final stages, 51 companies
in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report results this week.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday, of the 357
companies in the benchmark index that have released results, 64
percent have beat analyst expectations.
President Barack Obama is scheduled to submit to the U.S.
Congress his fiscal 2013 budget proposal, which attempts to
chart a fiscal path for the next 10 years.