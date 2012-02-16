* Moody's warns may cut 17 global banks, securities firms
* China reviewing Google-Motorola Mobility deal
* Futures down: S&P 7.2 pts, Dow 43 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. stock index futures
fell on Thursday as a Moody's warning of a possible
downgrade of global banks and a further holdup in a bailout for
debt-laden Greece kept investors nervous.
* Moody's said it might cut the credit ratings of 17 global
and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the
impact of the euro zone debt crisis was spreading. Among the
banks listed were Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Bank of America Corp.
* European shares were down 0.7 percent Thursday morning and
the euro fell to a three-week low after on the delay over
Greece.
* S&P 500 futures dipped 7.2 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 43
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.5 points.
* On the economic side, the U.S. Commerce Department will
release housing starts and permits at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast an annualized rate of
675,000 for January starts versus 657,000 in December.
* Weekly jobless claims will be released by the Labor
Department also at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Economists look for
a reading of 365,000, compared with 358,000 last week.
* At the same time, the Producer Price Index for January is
expected to show an increase of 0.4 percent, compared with a 0.1
percent decline in December.
* Google Inc shares will be in view after a Chinese
official said the Commerce Ministry was reviewing its planned
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
.
* Retailers in more Chinese cities were ordered by
authorities to take Apple Inc iPad tablet computers off
shelves this week, according to reports, due to a trademark
battle between a Chinese technology firm and Apple.
* Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported
results in line with Wall Street projections late Wednesday,
sending its shares surging nearly 8 percent in after-hours
trading.
* AMR Corp, the parent company of American
Airlines, posted a fourth-quarter loss on non-cash charges and
reorganization items. The company filed for bankruptcy
protection in November.
* Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc said it expects to
report a quarterly loss for the first time in two years due to
rising cotton costs and increased competition.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third time in four
sessions, with market direction largely dictated by swings in
the shares of Apple Inc, the world's most valuable
company.