* Market welcomes data on job market, housing, manufacturing
* Bank shares rise despite Moody's ratings warning
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 16 The S&P 500 hit its
highest level in nine months on Thursday as the U.S.
economy showed further signs of recovery and optimism grew that
a Greek bailout deal would be agreed next week.
Equity indexes continued to trade in tight ranges, with the
S&P 500 facing strong resistance in the 1,355-1,360 area.
U.S. labor, manufacturing and housing data suggested
sustained momentum in those key economic sectors and hinted the
recovery continues at a steady pace.
"We're getting this incredible flow of good data," said Jim
Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis. "It's hard not to want to step into the market."
Greece expects to get approval on Monday from euro zone
finance ministers to begin a debt swap with private bondholders,
the spokesman for the Greek government said, moving closer to
averting a disorderly default by Athens.
"People are increasingly of the opinion that although Europe
will continue to have flare-ups, it's not likely to become a
calamity for the world economy," Paulsen said.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 118.29 points,
or 0.93 percent, to 12,899.24. The S&P 500 Index gained
13.29 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,356.52. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 36.77 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,952.60.
The S&P hit its highest level since May while the Nasdaq
traded near its highest since December 2000 and the Dow was near
a four-year high.
Bank shares rose, brushing off a warning from Moody's about
possible downgrades to the credit ratings of 17 global and 114
European financial institutions.
Among the ratings threatened were those of Goldman Sachs
, up 1.5 percent at $114.82, and Bank of America,
up 3.2 percent at $8.03.
The KBW bank index rose 1.8 percent.
Apple shares, which largely dictated the direction
of Wednesday's stock market, reversed early losses to trade up
1.2 percent at $503.
Trading in Apple topped 24 million shares, above its 19.5
million average in the past 10 days.
According to a Chinese newspaper website, some cities in
China have asked retailers to take Apple iPad tablets off
shelves in connection with a legal battle between a Chinese
technology firm and Apple over trademark issues.