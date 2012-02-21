* Greece in deal to avoid messy default

* Apple wins patent infringement case

* Wal-Mart, Kraft, Home Depot report earnings

* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stock index futures advanced on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers secured a deal that will enable Greece to avoid a March default.

A deal on the 130 billion euro ($172.47 billion) bailout was reached after Greece was forced to accept unpopular fiscal measures, and private bondholders agreed to steeper losses.

After hitting a seven-month high on Monday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares lost 0.5 percent and the euro shed 0.3 percent on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the agreement.

Analysts said the deal was already priced into the market, and markets fell on questions about Greece's dismal economic outlook.

S&P 500 futures gained 3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 42 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.5 points.

The S&P 500 is up 8.2 percent for the year.

Apple Inc edged up 0.3 percent to $503.60 in premarket trading after the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled the iPhone maker did not infringe patented technology owned by Android phonemaker HTC Corp.

Separately, a Chinese court will deliberate on a request by troubled technology company Proview to halt the sale of iPads in Shanghai.

Home Depot Inc climbed 1.9 percent to $47.60 premarket after the home improvement retailer's quarterly profit beat estimates.

Kraft Foods Inc slipped 0.6 percent to $37.79 after the maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Oscar Meyer meats reported higher earnings that met expectations.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc was down 2.2 percent to $61.13 after it said it earned $1.51 per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter versus its forecast of $1.42 to $1.48 per share..

Separately, Wal-Mart said it was taking a controlling stake in a Chinese e-commerce firm as it sought new revenue sources to fend off rising competition in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Dell Inc was due to report results later Tuesday.

Dutch group TNT Express, which rejected a 4.9 billion euro ($6.5 billion) takeover offer from United Parcel Service Inc, will focus on its European business and look for buyers or partners for troubled units in Brazil and China. Investors are betting UPS will raise its offer or rival FedEx Corp may enter the fray.

U.S. engineer URS Corp will buy Canadian oilfield services company Flint Energy Services Ltd for C$1.25 billion ($1.25 billion) to expand its presence in the oil and gas sector.

Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc and an Omani sovereign fund boosted their stake in the Dubai Mercantile Exchange after a cash infusion on Tuesday.

AES Corp, the first U.S. power producer to enter China about two decades ago, is looking to sell all or some assets there, sources said.