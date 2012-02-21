* Dow tops 13,000 for first time since May 2008
* Oil prices hit 9-month high, prompting selling
* Wal-Mart falls as profit misses estimates
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news, see
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 21 U.S. stocks ended little
changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped
13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil
prices damped prospects for the economy.
Greece's securing a bailout to avoid a disorderly default
provided some support to stocks, but investors said the news had
mostly been priced in to the market.
Fresh highs in oil prices gave investors a reason to sell.
U.S. crude futures rose 2.5 percent to a nine-month high
of $105.84 a barrel on Iran supply worries.
Since the start of the year, signs of improvement in the
economy and stabilization of Europe's debt crisis have driven
the Dow up 6.1 percent, while the S&P has climbed 8.3 percent.
The Dow ended at 12,965 after briefly climbing above the
psychologically key 13,000. Wal-Mart was the biggest drag on the
Dow, sliding after its quarterly profit came in short of
expectations.
The S&P 500 ended within two points of the closing high from
April 29.
Despite the upbeat news on Greece "we're running into some
minor selling pressure, given the extent of the rally we've
seen," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
In addition, "gas prices across country are raising some
questions about earnings," he said. Higher gasoline prices hurt
corporate profits as consumers cut back on other spending and
businesses' expenses rise.
The national price of gasoline climbed to $3.59 a gallon in
the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said.
Chevron shares rose 1.6 percent to $108.41, giving the
Dow its biggest boost.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on a 130 billion euro
($172 billion) rescue for Greece to avert a chaotic default
after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular cuts and private
bondholders agreed to take bigger losses.
Even with the bailout, Greece faces a long road to economic
recovery. European Union officials said the Greek economy will
only return to growth in 2014 after a recession that will shrink
output by 17 percent.
"It's not the end of the story there," said Bryant Evans,
investment adivser and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management in Champaign, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 15.82
points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.98 point, or 0.07 percent, at 1,362.21.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.21 points, or 0.11
percent, at 2,948.57.
Wal-Mart shares fell 3.9 percent to $60.07, erasing most of
the stock's gains so far in 2012.
Among the day's rising shares, Home Depot Inc was up
0.4 percent at $46.92 after the home improvement chain's
quarterly profit beat estimates.
Macy's Inc climbed 1.2 percent to $36.69 as the
department store chain posted higher profit and forecast more
sales gains this year.
Kraft Foods Inc advanced 1.5 percent to $38.57 after
the food company forecast earnings growth of at least 9 percent
this year even as it prunes its portfolio of North American
brands. Kraft, Wal-Mart and Home Depot are all Dow components.
Limiting losses on the Nasdaq, Apple Inc was up 2.5
percent to $514.85 after the U.S. International Trade Commission
ruled the iPhone maker did not infringe patented technology
owned by Android phonemaker HTC Corp.
Volume was about 6.7 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, slightly below the daily
average of 7 billion.
The number of declining stocks was about even with
advancers on the NYSE, while on the Nasdaq decliners beat
advancers by about 8 to 5.
After the closing bell, Dell Inc forecast fiscal
first-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations. Its
shares fell 4.7 percent to $17.36 in after-hours trading.
Software company Intuit Inc shares rose 2.9 percent
to $59.21 after reporting a rise in quarterly revenue and
profit.