* Euro zone data stokes recession worry

* Dell slumps after results

* Futures off: Dow 5 pts, S&P 2.8 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a three-day winning streak after weaker-than-expected euro zone data and ahead of a report on the U.S. housing market.

* European shares fell for a second straight session as recession concerns increased after data showed the euro zone's service sector unexpectedly shrank and amid residual worries about Greece despite its success in getting a bailout.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent and the euro edged down 0.1 percent.

* Investors will look to the National Association of Realtors' January existing home sales at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 4.65 million annualized unit total versus 4.61 million in December.

* S&P 500 futures fell 2.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 5 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 4.75 points.

* Dell Inc slumped 6.6 percent to $17 in premarket trading after the world's No. 3 personal computer maker forecast revenue below expectations after the close on Tuesday.

* Fellow computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co is set to report earnings later Wednesday. The market expects a profit of 87 cents per share, down from $1.36 one year ago.

* Other companies due to announce results later in the day include Express Scripts Inc, TJX Cos Inc and Analog Devices Inc.

* According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of the 418 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 64 percent have topped analysts' expectations.

* Wells Fargo & Co is buying an energy lending business from BNP Paribas SA in the U.S. bank's latest acquisition from a European bank seeking to shrink its balance sheet.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen SA, Europe's second biggest carmaker, said it is in talks over possible alliances but did not name possible partners. According to media reports, it was in advanced discussions with General Motors Co.

* Asian shares eked out modest gains on doubts about Greece and concerns grew about rising oil prices.

* On Tuesday the Dow Jones industrial average finished up 15.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,965.69 after briefly breaking 13,000 for the first time since May 2008. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended up 0.98 point, or 0.07 percent, at 1,362.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.21 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,948.57.