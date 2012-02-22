* S&P 500 struggles at key 1,360 level

* Euro zone data shows the region could tip into recession

* Indexes off: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-old high after weak data on European business activity raised concerns about a recession in the euro zone.

Bank shares were the biggest decliners due to U.S. banks' exposure to Europe. The KBW bank index fell 1.8 percent.

Oil services companies rose, nearly offsetting the decline from banks. Nabors Industries' shares rose 7.4 percent to $21.87 a day after its operating results topped Wall Street expectations.

In addition, the chief executive of Nabors, owner of the world's largest land-drilling fleet, said he would realign the company to improve its returns. The PHLX oil services sector index rose 2 percent.

The S&P 500 index has failed hold above 1,360, a high hit last May and a key resistance point that could spark further gains, if broken. The benchmark index is up about 8 percent for the year and gained more than 20 percent from its October lows.

Fears that the euro zone may tip into recession followed data showing weakness in the services and manufacturing sectors, which tempered optimism after a deal was reached to bail out Greece.

The slowing business activity was echoed in China where data showed export orders fell in their worst performance in eight months.

"We had some modestly weak data from Europe and China, but today is mostly just another day of churning as we sit close to that key level of 1,360 on the S&P," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"There is definitely a technical effect on the market and today's selling is related to that. If we punch through the level and stay above, the market could definitely move higher."

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 7.57 points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,958.12. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.84 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,360.37. The Nasdaq Composite lost 7.30 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,941.27.

Dell Inc slumped 6.1 percent to $17.10 and was one of the biggest drags on the S&P. The world's No. 3 personal computer maker forecast revenue below expectations late Tuesday. The NYSEArca computer hardware index lost 1.5 percent.

Fellow computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co is set to report earnings on Wednesday. The market expects a profit of 87 cents per share, down from $1.36 one year ago.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning, of the 424 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 64 percent have topped analysts' expectations, which is below the average for the past four quarters.