* Lowe's shares rise after results
* Oil falls 1 percent
* Indexes off: S&P 6 pts, Dow 45 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stock index futures
fell Monday in low volume following the S&P 500's four-year
closing high last week and after the Group of 20 leading
economies told Europe it must commit more money to fight the EU
debt crisis before seeking broader help.
* Ministers from leading economies told Europe it must
disburse extra money if it wants more help from the rest of the
world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a
larger European Union bailout fund.
* Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in
New York, said with little in terms of economic data to drive
the market, investors are in a "wait-and-see mode" regarding how
much money Europe is willing to put up to insulate its economy.
* S&P 500 futures fell 6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 45
points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 9.5 points.
* Through Friday, of the 461 S&P 500 companies that have
reported earnings this season 63 percent have beaten analyst
expectations. More than 20 companies are expected to report
earnings this week.
* Lowe's Cos, the world's second-largest home
improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
sales, and its shares rose 1.3 percent to $27.52 in premarket
trading.
* Concern about rising oil prices eased slightly as Brent
and U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent,
retreating from recent highs triggered by worries over
disruptions to Middle East supplies.
* Still, some analysts warned consistently high oil prices
could throw a wrench to the global economic recovery.
* The National Association of Realtors issues pending home
sales data for January at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists expect
a 1.0 percent rise, compared with a 3.5 percent drop in the
previous month.
* The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level
since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing
a pattern of steady gains on signs of a more solid U.S. economic
recovery.