* Lowe's shares rise after results
* G20 urges Europe to commit more to bailout fund
* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.75 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened lower
on Monday following the S&P 500's four-year closing
high last week and after the Group of 20 leading economies told
Europe it must commit more money to fight the EU debt crisis
before seeking broader help.
The S&P 500 has risen almost 8 percent this year. It has
been stuck in a tight range between 1,355 and 1,370 as
expectations for a pullback are offset by an ongoing string of
data pointing to a firmer recovery in the U.S. economy,
including in the key housing and labor markets.
"In the absence of a lot of news you're seeing profit taking
to start the day," said Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York, which oversees
about $2 billion. "It wouldn't be healthy if there wasn't some
profit taking."
The financial and industrial sectors of the S&P 500 were the
worst performers in early trading, both declining nearly 1
percent. Financials are still up 11 percent for the year
and industrials have gained more than 9 percent in 2012.
Ministers from leading economies told Europe it must
disburse extra money if it wants more help from the rest of the
world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a
larger European Union bailout fund.
LibertyView Capital's Meckler said even though he expects
the European crisis to continue to dominate the news into the
mid-year, U.S. investors are getting used to erratic
developments from the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 91.28
points, or 0.70 percent, to 12,891.67. The S&P 500 Index
fell 10.29 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,355.45. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 30.04 points, or 1.01 percent, to
2,933.71.
Through Friday, of the 461 S&P 500 companies that have
reported earnings for the most recent quarter 63 percent have
beaten analyst expectations. More than 20 companies in the index
are expected to report results this week.
Lowe's Cos, the world's second-largest home
improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
sales, and its shares rose 3 percent to $27.95.
Concern about rising oil prices eased slightly as Brent
and U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent,
retreating from recent highs triggered by worries over
disruptions to Middle East supplies.
Still, some analysts warned consistently high oil prices
could throw a wrench into the global economic recovery.
The National Association of Realtors on Monday said signed
contracts for U.S. home resales rose to a nearly two-year high
in January, further evidence of a budding recovery in the
housing market.