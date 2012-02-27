* Lowe's shares rise after results
* Dendreon drags biotechs lower
* Housing stocks climb after January sales data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stocks edged higher
on Monday, reversing early losses, as oil prices retreated from
worrisome levels and new data showed continued improvement in
the struggling U.S. housing market.
The S&P 500 has risen nearly 9 percent so far this year. It
has been stuck in a tight range between 1,355 and 1,370 as
expectations that the index is due to consolidate after the
strong gains have vied against data pointing to a firmer U.S.
economic recovery, including gains in the key housing and labor
markets.
The benchmark index briefly rose above 1,370.58, its highest
level since June 2008 and a key resistance point that could
spark further gains.
Oil prices have put a brake on gains in the S&P in recent
weeks, spurred higher by worries over disruptions to Middle East
supplies due to sanctions against Iran along with expectations
for greater demand from an improving U.S. economy.
But equities managed to rebound from initial lows as U.S.
crude futures dropped 0.6 percent to $109.15 a barrel after
hitting a 10-month high on Friday.
Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at Merlin Securities
in New York, said he has growing confidence that oil prices will
not continue to rise without an action by Iran. The West
suspects that Iran's nuclear program is aimed at producing
nuclear weapons, something that Iran denies.
"We had written weeks ago that we saw $105.5 to $108.5 top
end of the trading range barring Iran doing something but they
haven't done anything." Bensignor said. "You are talking about
$10 to $15 over the price of crude oil that has come in over the
last two months has come in all on just talk.
Equities also got a boost after an industry group reported
that contracts for home resales hit a near two-year high in
January, that latest evidence that the industry may be in the
beginning stages of a recovery.
The PHLX housing sector index climbed 1.2 percent,
buoyed by a 3.7 percent advance in shares of building materials
maker Owens Corning.
"The economic numbers basically continue to come in well and
what you have really had this year is just an absence of sellers
- it's not that buyers have been so predominately bidding for
stocks - so it doesn't take much to make a market go up when you
have no sellers," said Bensignor.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.46 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 13,008.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 3.28 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,369.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 6.40 points, or 0.22
percent, to 2,970.15.
Lowe's Cos, the world's second-largest home
improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
sales, and its shares rose 1.6 percent to $27.58.
Through Monday morning, of the 468 S&P 500 companies that
have reported earnings for the most recent quarter, 63 percent
have beaten analyst expectations. More than 20 companies in the
index are expected to report results this week.
Biotech stocks fell after Dendreon Corp said demand
was soft for its high-priced Provenge prostate cancer treatment
as the year began, and it forecast low-single-digit sales growth
in the first quarter.
Dendreon slumped 18.7 percent to $12.08. The NYSEArca
biotech index lost 1.6 percent.