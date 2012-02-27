* Lowe's shares rise after results
* Dendreon drags biotechs lower
* Housing stocks climb after January sales data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stocks inched higher
on Monday as oil prices retreated after recent sharp gains and
data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market.
The Dow Jones home construction index climbed 1.6
percent.
The S&P 500 has risen nearly 9 percent so far this year. It
has been stuck in a tight range between 1,355 and 1,370 as
expectations that the index is due to consolidate after the
strong gains have vied against data pointing to a firmer U.S.
economic recovery, including improvement in the key housing and
labor markets.
"A lot of positives are unfolding in the U.S., but a lot of
that has been priced into this rally we've had since the fall.
With the earnings season over, we may see a little bit of
pullback," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of
equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland,
which has about $13 billion in assets.
The S&P briefly rose above 1,370.58, its highest level since
June 2008 and a key resistance point.
Oil prices have put a brake on gains in the S&P in recent
weeks, spurred higher by worries over disruptions to Middle East
supplies due to sanctions against Iran along with expectations
for greater demand from an improving U.S. economy.
Brent crude was down more than $1 a barrel on Monday after
hitting a 10-month high on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.10 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 13,007.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.47 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,369.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.71 points, or 0.26
percent, at 2,971.46.
Stocks also got a boost after an industry group reported
that contracts for home resales hit a near two-year high in
January, that latest evidence that the industry may be in the
beginning stages of a recovery.
The PHLX housing sector index climbed 1.1 percent,
buoyed by an advance in shares of building materials maker Owens
Corning, up 3.7 percent at $32.03.
Lowe's Cos, the world's second-largest home
improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
sales, and its shares rose 0.6 percent to $27.33.
Through Monday morning, of the 468 S&P 500 companies that
have reported earnings for the most recent quarter, 63 percent
have beaten analyst expectations. More than 20 companies in the
index are expected to report results this week.
Biotech stocks fell after Dendreon Corp said demand
was soft for its high-priced Provenge prostate cancer treatment
as the year began, and it forecast low-single-digit sales growth
in the first quarter.
Dendreon slumped 19.4 percent to $11.98. The NYSEArca
biotech index lost 1.4 percent.