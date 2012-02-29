* Chicago PMI far better than expected
* Monthly market volume drops 12 pct from yr ago
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. stocks dipped
on Wednesday as U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments were viewed as a bit more
hawkish, but reports suggesting more improvement in the economy
curbed losses.
If the three major U.S. stock indexes end lower, the
market will snap a four-day streak of gains.
Bernanke, in his testimony to the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee, gave a mixed view
of the U.S. economy, and did nothing to support hopes by some in
the financial markets that more monetary stimulus may be
coming.
"It felt as if there's been improvement ... (but)
it certainly didn't sound like they were getting ready to
tighten," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer of North Star
Investment Management Corp. in Chicago.
The Fed chairman's comments drove the dollar up
0.6 percent against a basket of major currencies and sent
materials lower. Gold fell. The S&P Materials Index
shed 1.4 percent.
Earlier in the session, the Nasdaq topped 3,000
for the first time since mid-December 2000.
Among reports helping to limit losses, the Fed said in its
Beige Book that the U.S. economy expanded modestly in January
and through mid-February.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.13
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,979.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.76 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,369.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.17 points, or
0.34 percent, at 2,976.59.
Traders also booked some profits after the three major U.S.
stock indexes hit multi-year highs earlier in the session on
stronger-than-expected economic data.
Analysts warned that the year's rally has come on light
volume, noting that hitting new highs could spark selling on
technical triggers.
In February, daily volume on the New York Stock Exchange,
NYSE Amex and Nasdaq has averaged 6.87 billion shares. Last
year, the average daily volume in February was 7.81 billion.
Other economic data showed the U.S. economy grew slightly
faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter while the
pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest picked up in
February to its highest level in 10 months.
With improvement in new orders and employment gauges, the
Purchasing Managers Index advanced the perception of a
continuing recovery in key U.S. economic sectors. The optimism
has driven the S&P 500 up more than 9 percent for the year.