* European shares hit 1-week low
* Hong Kong shares see biggest slide in 3 months
* Yahoo to cut thousands of jobs-report
* Futures down: S&P 11.2 pts, Dow 98 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stock index futures
fell on Tuesday on renewed concerns that Greece and private
bondholders would not meet a Thursday deadline to complete a
debt swap, potentially opening the way for a messy default.
* Greek creditors have until Thursday night to accept a bond
swap in which they would lose almost three-quarters of the value
of their bonds. A deal is needed for a 130 billion euros bailout
that would put the country on more stable footing.
* Concerns over the parlous state of Greece's finances come
a day after China cut its growth forecast and data showed the
European Union is unlikely to avoid a recession.
* "With the fresh uncertainties coming into play about
Greece and after effects of the Chinese slowdown, investors are
taking defensive posture," said Andre Bakhos, director of market
analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
* Banks and materials shares, sensitive to flare-ups in
Europe's debt crisis, fell in early trading. Bank of America
Corp lost 1.1 percent to $7.88, while aluminum producer
Alcoa Inc fell 1.4 pct to $9.73.
* S&P 500 futures were off 11.2 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 98
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 21.5 points.
* European shares hit a 1-week low. The FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent. Hong
Kong shares suffered their biggest slump in nearly three months
as the Hang Seng index lost 2.2 percent.
* Yahoo Inc's new chief executive was preparing a
significant restructuring of the Internet media company,
including thousands of layoffs, according to a technology blog.
* El Paso Corp delayed a shareholder vote on the
pipeline company's roughly $23 billion acquisition by rival
Kinder Morgan Inc to allow investors to consider a
judge's ruling that criticized some of the deal's participants.
* General Motors Co will pay 320 million euros ($423
million) for a 7 percent stake in French automaker Peugeot SA
as part of an alliance designed to save the companies
at least $2 billion.
* Shares in AIA Group Ltd had their second biggest
percentage fall on Tuesday after former parent American
International Group Inc raised about $6 billion by
selling a piece of its stake in Asia's third largest insurer.