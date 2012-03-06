* European stocks hit 1-week low
* Banks, materials shares fall early
* Yahoo drops after report on layoffs
* Futures down: S&P 11.8 pts, Dow 81 pts, Nasdaq 20.75 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 6 Wall Street was set to
open lower on Tuesday on renewed concerns that Greece and
private bondholders may not meet a looming deadline to complete
a debt swap and as caution grew over the global economic outlook
after recent weak data.
A group representing bondholders warned a default could
cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to
the region. Creditors have until Thursday night to accept a bond
swap in which they would lose almost three-quarters of the value
of their bonds.
Heightening tensions over Greece come a day after China cut
its growth forecast and data showed the European Union is
unlikely to avoid a recession. The data was a worry for the
market, which has rallied largely on hopes of a strengthening
economy.
"What is driving the market now is the outlook for economic
growth elsewhere and, pretty importantly, the U.S. and China,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
De Gan said the market was struggling at the top end of a
S&P 500 trading range at about 1,370. The index is up 24 percent
since reaching closing lows in October. "You're at the top end
of the range and investors will use any excuse to lock in a
profit," said de Gan. The S&P closed at 1,364.33 on Monday.
S&P 500 futures were off 11.8 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 81
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 20.75 points.
Banks and materials shares, sensitive to flare-ups in
Europe's debt crisis, fell in early trading. Bank of America
Corp lost 1.3 percent to $7.87, while aluminum producer
Alcoa Inc was off 1.4 pct to $9.73.
"Markets have been supported over the past few months by the
concomitant strengthening in global data and easing in worries
about the European crisis," Goldman Sachs said in a research
note. "With the data a bit muddier recently, we are happier on
the sidelines for now."
Greece has no plans to extend the March 8 deadline on its
bond swap offer to private creditors, Greek officials said,
dismissing market rumors the date may be changed to increase
participation in the offer.
European shares hit a 1-week low, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares down 1.4 percent. Hong
Kong shares suffered their biggest slump in nearly three months
as the Hang Seng index lost 2.2 percent.
Oil eased in volatile trading on concerns over global
economic growth despite the continued risk to supplies due to
Iran's nuclear program. Brent crude fell 1.4 percent to
$122.14 a barrel.
Shares in Exxon Mobil Corp fell 0.8 percent to
$86.30 in premarket trade. The Select Sector SPDR energy
exchange-traded fund lost 0.9 percent to $73.59.
Copper fell for a third straight day, pulled lower by a
stronger dollar and fears of reduced demand from China, the
world's biggest consumer of the industrial metal.
Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc fell 2
percent to $39.63 in premarket trading.
Yahoo Inc's new chief executive was preparing a
significant restructuring of the Internet media company that
would include thousands of layoffs, according to a technology
blog. The shares fell 1 percent to $14.48 premarket.
General Motors Co will pay 320 million euros ($423
million) for a 7 percent stake in French automaker Peugeot SA
as part of an alliance designed to save the companies
at least $2 billion.