* European stocks hit 1-week low
* Banks, materials shares fall early
* Hong Kong shares post biggest fall in 3 months
* Indexes down: S&P, Dow, Nasdaq all 1.1 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 6 Wall Street fell on
Tuesday on renewed concerns that Greece and private bondholders
may not meet a looming deadline to complete a debt swap and as
caution grew over the global economic outlook after recent weak
data.
A group representing bondholders warned a default could
cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to
the region. Creditors have until Thursday night to accept a bond
swap in which they would lose almost three-quarters of the value
of their bonds.
Heightening tensions over Greece come a day after China cut
its growth forecast and data showed the European Union is
unlikely to avoid a recession. The data was a worry for the
market, which has rallied largely on hopes of a strengthening
economic picture.
"What is driving the market now is the outlook for economic
growth elsewhere and, pretty importantly, the U.S. and China,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Banks and materials shares, sensitive to flare-ups in
Europe's debt crisis, fell. Bank of America Corp lost
nearly 3 percent to $7.74, while aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
was off 2.7 pct to $9.60.
De Gan said the market was struggling at the top end of a
S&P 500 trading range, at about 1,370. The index is up 23
percent since reaching closing lows in October. "You're at the
top end of the range and investors will use any excuse to lock
in a profit," said de Gan.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 139.41
points, or 1.08 percent, to 12,823.40. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 14.33 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,350.00.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.38 points, or 1.06
percent, to 2,919.10.
"Markets have been supported over the past few months by the
concomitant strengthening in global data and easing in worries
about the European crisis," Goldman Sachs said in a research
note. "With the data a bit muddier recently, we are happier on
the sidelines for now."
Greece has no plans to extend the March 8 deadline on its
bond swap offer to private creditors, Greek officials said,
dismissing market rumors the date may be changed to increase
participation in the offer.
European shares hit a 1-week low, with the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares down 2 percent. Hong Kong
shares suffered their biggest slump in nearly three months as
the Hang Seng index lost 2.2 percent.
Oil dropped on concerns over global economic growth despite
the continued risk to supplies due to Iran's nuclear program.
Brent crude fell 1.6 percent, while U.S. crude
was off nearly 2 percent.
Shares in Exxon Mobil Corp fell 0.7 percent to
$86.41. The Select Sector SPDR energy exchange-traded fund
lost 1.6 percent to $73.07.
Copper fell for a third straight day, pulled lower by a
stronger dollar and fears of reduced demand from China, the
world's biggest consumer of the industrial metal.
Shares in miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
fell 3.6 percent to $38.97.