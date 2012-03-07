* Private-sector job gains top expectations
* Freeport, Newmont shares drop after Indonesia ruling
* Banks rise as Greek debt swap accepted by bond holders
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stocks broke a
three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent
losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector added more
jobs than expected last month.
After suffering their worst decline in three months on
Tuesday, stocks received an early lift after payroll processor
ADP said U.S. private employers picked up the pace of hiring in
February.
A report from The Wall Street Journal saying the
U.S. Federal Reserve is considering a new type of mortgage and
Treasury bond-buying program boosted stocks, particularly the
financials.
Banking stocks - Tuesday's big losers - were the strongest
sector on Wednesday. The KBW bank index advanced 1.9
percent. Morgan Stanley gained 3.2 percent to $17.88
following a 5.3 percent drop in the previous session.
"Earlier in the week, portfolio managers, advisors and
institutional money managers were looking for some sort of
pullback just because it's good to buy on the dip, and we've had
such a nice run," said Mark Martiak,, senior wealth strategist
at Premier Financial Advisors in New York.
"The right part of the economic good news, good data story
was the private sector adding 216,000 jobs."
The news comes after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke stirred
caution among many in financial markets last week by giving no
clear indication that he plans to spur faster growth by pushing
for another round of asset purchases, or quantitative easing.
Improving economic figures have helped push the S&P 500 up
more than 20 percent from the October closing low.
Investors continued to eye signs of progress in negotiations
between fiscally troubled Greece and private creditors that will
result in a substantial write-down for Greece's debt costs.
Tuesday's tumble was prompted by renewed concerns about
Greece and the outlook for the global economy. It was one of the
worst performances since stocks began rallying in October and
the third straight decline for the S&P 500.
Six Greek pension funds are still holding out
against joining the deal while eight have agreed to take part.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.18 points,
or 0.61 percent, to 12,837.33 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index climbed 9.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to
1,352.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 25.37 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 2,935.69.
The PHLX housing sector index advanced 2.7 percent,
with Hovnanian Enterprises up 2.5 percent at $2.46 after
posting results.
Apple shares were volatile as the company unveiled
its latest iPad, which commands upwards of two-thirds of the
growing tablet market.
Apple shares fluctuated between gains and losses after the
reveal, closing up just 0.08 percent at $530.69.
Earlier in the session, Apple's stock had gained as much as 1.4
percent to reach an intraday high at $537.78.
Shares of Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc fell
1.1 percent to $38.99 and Newmont Mining Corp slipped
0.9 percent to $56.68 after Indonesia announced new rules to
take more profits from vast mineral resources by limiting
foreign ownership of mines.
The PHLX gold/silver index shed 0.1 percent.
Investors kept an eye on oil prices after France voiced
skepticism that a planned revival of talks between six world
powers and Iran over its nuclear program would succeed.
Rising geopolitical tensions could bring war to the region,
raise oil prices, and harm the global economy.
Volume was light, with about 6 billion shares traded on the
New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, below the daily
average of 6.9 billion.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
ratio of nearly 4 to 1, while on the Nasdaq, about three stocks
rose for every one that fell.