* Global equities rally
* Jobless claims on tap
* Central banks stick to easy money policies
* Geomagnetic storm poses risks to power grids
* Futures up: S&P 12.4 pts, Dow 96 pts, Nasdaq 20.25 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stock index futures
jumped on Thursday after a Greek official reported a strong
uptake by investors for a debt swap that faces a deadline later
in the day.
* The official told Reuters the percentage of holders
accepting a deal was very high, adding that the government was
optimistic ahead of a 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) deadline. A debt
restructuring is a key element in an international rescue
package.
* European and Asian shares rallied on the prospect that one
of the biggest overhangs for markets will be removed, at least
for now. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 1.3 percent as
banks surged. Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2 percent.
* "It puts the issue at rest at least in the short term but
it is unlikely to be the panacea or the end of drama," said
Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
* Weekly jobless claims data will be closely watched ahead
of Friday's key payrolls report and a day after a private survey
showed the private sector added more jobs than expected last
month. A slowly improving jobs market has been a key driver of
the recent stocks rally.
* Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 351,000
new claims for unemployment insurance, a repeat of the previous
week's number. The data will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1330
GMT).
* S&P 500 futures gained 11.4 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up
104 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 20.5 points.
* Central banks were expected to maintain the easy money
policies that have been a tailwind for the stock market.
* The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest
rates on hold. The Bank of England looks set to stick to its
ultra-loose monetary policy to support a weak economy.
* Pursche said despite the strong uptrend in the stock
market, he was increasingly concerned about the outlook for
first-quarter corporate earnings. Margin contraction and
earnings misses could hit the market hard later this year, he
said.
* " We see the margin compression, we see the profit misses
in ... fourth-quarter reports and we are trying to discern
whether or not that continues," he said.
* " Right now the market is still in a pronounced uptrend so
we are not taking any chips off the table yet, but we are
identifying positions that we think are most vulnerable."
* Chipmaker Altera Corp is due to release
first-quarter earnings after forecasting weak revenue on soft
demand, underscoring a shaky rebound in the semiconductor
industry.
* Apple Inc launched the newest version of its
popular iPad tablet computer, which it hopes will keep rivals at
bay.
* General Motors Co's chief executive said it may be
two years before its European division is making a profit as it
sheds overcapacity.
* A strong geomagnetic storm is racing from the sun toward
Earth, and its expected arrival on Thursday could affect power
grids, airplane routes and space-based satellite navigation
systems, U.S. space weather experts said.