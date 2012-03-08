* Global equities rally
* Jobless claims on tap
* Central banks stick to easy money policies
* Geomagnetic storm poses risk to power grids, airlines
* Futures up: S&P 11.1 pts, Dow 104 pts, Nasdaq 20.5 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stock index futures
jumped on Thursday after a Greek official reported a strong
uptake by investors for a debt swap that faces a deadline later
in the day and is needed to stave off a messy default.
The official said the percentage of holders accepting a deal
was very high, adding that the government was optimistic ahead
of a 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) deadline. Greece must have the
bailout deal cleared by March 20. Missing a payment would put
the country in default and could potentially destabilize the
euro zone's financial system.
European and Asian shares rallied on the prospect that one
of the biggest overhangs for markets will be removed, at least
for now. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 1.3 percent as
banks surged. Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2 percent.
"It puts the issue at rest at least in the short term but it
is unlikely to be the panacea or the end of drama," said Oliver
Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial Services in
Suffern, New York.
Weekly jobless claims data will be closely watched ahead of
Friday's key payrolls report and a day after a private survey
showed the private sector added more jobs than expected last
month. A slowly improving jobs market has been a key driver of
the recent stocks rally.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 351,000
new claims for unemployment insurance, a repeat of the previous
week's number. The data will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1330
GMT).
S&P 500 futures gained 11.3 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up
104 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 20.5 points.
In a familiar premarket pattern, bank and
commodity-related stocks rose. Investors have been buying and
selling the sectors this week as risk aversion ebbed and flowed
ahead of the Greek deal. Morgan Stanley rose 2.1 percent
to $18.25, while Alcoa Inc gained 1.6 percent to
$9.70.
Central banks were expected to maintain the easy money
policies that have been a tailwind for the stock market.
The European Central Bank held interest rates at 1.0 percent
for the third month running, while the Bank of England
also left its monetary policy unchanged.
Brazil slashed rates more than expected on Wednesday,
stepping up a battle to revive struggling industries that
threaten to derail a recovery in Latin America's largest
economy.
Pursche said despite the strong uptrend in the stock market,
he was increasingly concerned about the outlook for
first-quarter corporate earnings. Margin contraction and
earnings misses could hit the market hard later this year, he
said.
" We see the margin compression, we see the profit misses in
... fourth-quarter reports and we are trying to discern whether
or not that continues," he said.
" Right now the market is still in a pronounced uptrend so we
are not taking any chips off the table yet, but we are
identifying positions that we think are most vulnerable."
Chipmaker Altera Corp is due to release
first-quarter earnings after forecasting weak revenue on soft
demand, underscoring a shaky rebound in the semiconductor
industry.
General Motors Co's chief executive said it may be
two years before its European division is making a profit as it
sheds overcapacity.
A strong geomagnetic storm is racing from the sun toward
Earth, and its expected arrival on Thursday could affect power
grids, airplane routes and space-based satellite navigation
systems, U.S. space weather experts said.