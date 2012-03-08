* Jobless claims rise in latest week
* McDonald's slumps after sales data
* Central banks stick to easy money policies
* Geomagnetic storm poses risk to power grids, airlines
* Futures up: S&P 9 pts, Dow 74 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, March 8 Wall Street was set
to rise on Thursday as strong uptake by investors in Greece's
debt swap fed optimism a deal could be completed by a deadline
later in the day, staving off a messy default.
A Greek official said the percentage of holders accepting a
deal was very high, adding the government was hopeful ahead of a
3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) deadline. Greece must have the bailout
deal cleared by March 20, and missing a payment would put the
country in default and potentially destabilize the euro zone's
financial system.
"This thus sets the stock market up for a major test
when the official news is out as the market tries to retest last
week's high," Peter Boockvar, equity strategist and
portfolio manager at Miller Tabak, said in emailed
comments.
New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
rose last week, but was not enough to change perceptions the
labor market was strengthening, a key factor in the current
stocks rally. The data comes ahead of the closely watched
payrolls data on Friday.
S&P 500 futures gained 9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 74
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 16.75 points.
In a familiar premarket pattern, bank and commodity-related
stocks rose. Investors have been buying and selling the sectors
this week as risk aversion ebbed and flowed ahead of the Greek
deal. Morgan Stanley rose 2.1 percent to $18.25, while
Alcoa Inc gained 1.8 percent to $9.72.
The S&P 500, up over 20 percent from October lows,
reached a high this year of 1378.04, a level analysts see as
tough to break through.
McDonald's Corp reported a smaller-than-expected
rise in February same-restaurant sales, weighed down by weakness
in Europe and Asia/Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The
shares fell 3.7 percent to $96.50 premarket.
The European Central Bank held interest rates at 1.0 percent
for the third month running, while the Bank of England also left
its monetary policy unchanged.
Brazil slashed rates more than expected on Wednesday,
stepping up a battle to revive struggling industries that
threaten to derail a recovery in Latin America's largest
economy.
Oliver Pursche, president at Gary Goldberg Financial
Services in Suffern, New York said despite the strong
uptrend in the stock market, he was increasingly concerned about
the outlook for first-quarter corporate earnings. Margin
contraction and earnings misses could hit the market hard later
this year, he said.
"Right now the market is still in a pronounced uptrend so we
are not taking any chips off the table yet, but we are
identifying positions that we think are most vulnerable," he
said.
A strong geomagnetic storm is racing from the sun toward
Earth, and its expected arrival on Thursday could affect power
grids, airplane routes and space-based satellite navigation
systems, U.S. space weather experts said.