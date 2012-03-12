* China trade balance drops
* Zoll Medical to be acquired for $2.21 bln
* Futures off: Dow 1 pt, S&P 1.2 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stock index
futures were little changed on Monday as economic
data in China gave investors reason to pause after a 3-day
rally.
* The trade balance in China plunged $31.5 billion into the
red in February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest
deficit in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to
which frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion drove the
drop.
* The data cast some doubt on global economic growth
prospects after Friday's U.S. payrolls report pointed to an
improving domestic economy and pushed equities to their fourth
straight weekly gain.
* China's cental bank also said the country has ample room
to tweak policy to support credit growth in the face of volatile
foreign capital flows that will inevitably see market forces
play a greater role in determining the value of the yuan
currency.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.2 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 1
point, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 2.5 points.
* Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp will buy U.S. medical
equipment maker Zoll Medical Corp for $2.21 billion as
it looks to build a globally competitive healthcare business and
reduce its reliance on its chemicals and fibres operations.
* Molycorp is set to buy Neo Material Technologies
in a C$1.3 billion ($1.31 billion)cash and share deal
that will give Molycorp access to Neo's rare earth processing
capabilities and patents.
* Youku.com dipped 4.8 percent to $23.80 in
premarket after China's largest online video company said it
will buy second-ranked Tudou Holdings Ltd in an
all-stock deal valued at more than $1 billion. Tudou shares
surged 127.4 percent to $35 in light premarket trade.
* U.S. airline JetBlue has spoken to the management
of Aer Lingus about the possible purchase of a stake in
the Irish airline, the Irish Times newspaper reported on Monday,
citing informed sources.
* Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group SA said Tiffany &
Co had served it with a 541.9 million franc ($590
million) counter-claim in a legal dispute with the U.S. jeweler
over a severed cooperation agreement.
* Federal prosecutors have nixed a tentative $1 billion
settlement with Johnson & Johnson, holding out for a
bigger settlement with the drugmaker for alleged improper
marketing of its Risperdal schizophrenia drug, the Wall Street
Journal said.
* European stocks reversed early losses and turned slightly
positive on Monday, reviving a three-session rally as investors
shrugged off grim Italian GDP data and the triggering of Greek
credit default swaps to chase euro zone banking stocks higher.
* Asian shares fell as investors paused to assess the effect
of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back expectations of more
easing ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, while
uncertainty over Chinese growth also weighed on sentiment.