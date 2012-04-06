US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
April 6 U.S. stock futures fell sharply after weaker-than-expected March payroll figures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.8 percent in an abbreviated trading session on Friday.
S&P 500 futures fell 11.5 points to 1379.30, suggesting a decline at the open of trading on Monday. The U.S. cash market is closed on Friday. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 19.50 points, or 0.7 percent.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.