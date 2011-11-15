* Italian bond yields above 7 percent
* Wal-Mart off premarket as quarterly earns misses view
* Home Depot jumps after profit report
* Futures off: Dow 77 pts, S&P 8.9 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates prices, adds retail sales, NY Fed manufacturing
data, quote)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Wall Street was set to fall on
Tuesday, led by banks and resource-related stocks, as risk
aversion tied to Europe's debt crisis sent Italy's bond yields
back into a perceived danger zone.
Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti was meeting with
leaders of Italy's biggest two parties to discuss the "many
sacrifices" needed to reverse a collapse in market confidence
as the yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark bonds IT10YT=RR
leaped above 7 percent. [ID:nL5E7ME4LJ]
European stocks .FTEU3 dropped 0.7 percent, adding to
the previous session's drop, and following on weakness in Asian
markets overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 .NK225 closed down 0.7
percent. [MKTS/GLOB]
A silver lining came in the form of stronger-than-expected
retail sales in October and a report showing the New York
manufacturing sector rose in November, ending five straight
months of contraction. Index futures trimmed losses after the
data, but the reports were not enough to undo the morning's
futures losses entirely. [ID:nCAT005552] and [ID:nN1E7AE0BE]
Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel
Capital Research.com in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, said while the
data was "OK but are not resounding," investors would stay
focused on Europe.
"It is what I call the elephant in the room," he said.
"What people are thinking about more than anything is what
could trigger a major recession and dislocation, and that's
really Europe."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 8.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 77
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 13.25 points.
Shares of U.S. banks and natural resource-related shares,
which are sensitive to flare-ups in Europe's debt crisis,
looked set to be among the biggest losers.
In premarket trade, Citigroup Inc (C.N) fell 1.4 percent to
$27.97, while aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) fell 0.9
percent to $10.29.
When Italian bond yields rose above 7 percent last week,
the S&P 500 fell nearly 4 percent in one day. Heightened
volatility has marked U.S. equities trading recently as
investors fret about the debt crisis.
Bond prices in other European nations also rose sharply. In
France and Austria, yields on their benchmark 10-year bonds
FR10YT=RRAT10YT=RR both hit 3.6 percent.
The rise in the yields of countries that were until
recently thought to be more isolated from the crisis has
created new worries about a wider conflagration in European
debt markets and could strain budgets when governments
refinance large amounts of debt.
"The danger is -- and the markets are keenly aware of this
-- that this crisis, like most, turn on a dime and can blow up
very, very quickly," said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary
Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
"As long as the (European Central Bank) continues to be
unwilling to become the lender of last resort and really pull
out the bazooka you are going to continue to see these scares,"
said Pursche.
In the latest earnings reports, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
(WMT.N) quarterly profit missed expectations as the economy
continues to weigh on customers at its U.S. unit, its largest
division. Its shares dropped 1.4 percent to $58.05.
[ID:nN1E7AE055]
Home Depot Inc (HD.N) raised its fiscal-year outlook for
the third time in six months as efforts to improve distribution
and boost customer service helped the No. 1 home improvement
chain gain share from archrival Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N). Home
Depot rose 1.2 percent to $38.70. [ID:nN1E7AD1GC]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)