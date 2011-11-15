* Italian bond yields hover around 7 percent
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 15 Wall Street stocks rose
slightly on Tuesday but lingering risk aversion tied to
Europe's debt crisis sent Italy's bond yields back into a
perceived danger zone, capping gains.
Italy's prime minister-designate raced to assemble a new
government so he could speed up reforms and reverse a collapse
in market confidence. The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark
bonds IT10YT=RR leaped above 7 percent, pushing government
borrowing costs to a level widely seen as unsustainable.
Shares of U.S. banks, which are sensitive to flare-ups in
Europe's debt crisis, were weak early. Citigroup Inc (C.N) fell
1.7 percent to $27.88.
A silver lining came in the form of stronger-than-expected
retail sales in October and a report showing the New York
manufacturing sector rose in November, ending five straight
But Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel
Capital Research.com in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, said while the
data were "OK but are not resounding," investors were still
focused on Europe.
"It is what I call the elephant in the room," he said.
"What people are thinking about more than anything is what
could trigger a major recession and dislocation, and that's
really Europe."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 12.64 points,
or 0.10 percent, at 12,091.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 2.01 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,253.79. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 6.65 points, or 0.25
percent, at 2,663.87.
When Italian bond yields rose above 7 percent last week,
the S&P 500 fell nearly 4 percent in one day. Heightened
volatility has marked U.S. equities trading recently as
investors fret about the debt crisis.
In the latest earnings reports, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
(WMT.N) quarterly profit missed expectations as the economy
continues to weigh on customers at its U.S. unit, its largest
division. Its shares dropped 1.8 percent to $57.81.
Home Depot Inc (HD.N) raised its fiscal-year outlook for
the third time in six months as efforts to improve distribution
and boost customer service helped the No. 1 home improvement
chain gain share from archrival Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N). Home
