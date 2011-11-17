* Spanish debt yields near 7 percent
* Initial claims, Philly Fed survey on tap
* Futures off: Dow 16 pts, S&P 3.2 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday after a late selloff in the prior session as
investors kept a close eye on rising yields of euro zone debt.
Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their highest level
since 1997, at a 10-year auction. A French bond auction also
saw high yields. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
The 7 percent mark is viewed by investors as unsustainable,
with both Greece and Portugal forced to seek bailouts at
similar levels, as Spain was pulled deeper into the euro zone
debt crisis ahead of a parliamentary election on Sunday.
U.S. stock losses accelerated in the latter part of trading
Wednesday after rating agency Fitch said while the outlook on
the U.S. banking industry is stable, it could worsen if the
euro zone crisis is not resolved quickly. [ID:nWNA3730]
"Resurfacing fears of contagion are in the forefront as
comments were made late yesterday by Fitch," said Andre Bakhos,
director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
"What is known is that there are problems, what is not
known is the extent of any potential problems. For the moment,
the market is taking a risk averse tack and until there is
greater clarity, the market is going to experience erratic and
volatile behavior."
Financial shares fell in premarket trading over concerns to
their exposure to the region. Citigroup Inc (C.N) lost 1
percent to $26.58 and the Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF.P) dipped
0.9 percent.
European shares fell to a five-week low in choppy trade as
the rising euro zone sovereign bond yields heightened worries
that the currency bloc's crisis would spread further and that
the region is headed for recession. [.EU]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were off
16 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 5.75 points.
Asian shares wobbled as doubts deepened about Europe's
ability to stop the crisis from spinning out of control, with
Germany and France split over the European Central Bank's bond
buying role. [MKTS/GLOB]
Investors have recently been forced to weigh the threat of
a deepening crisis against U.S. economic data that has been
better than expected.
Economic data expected Thursday includes weekly initial
jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT). Economists surveyed
by Thomson Reuters forecast a total of 395,000 new filings,
compared with 390,000 in the prior week.
Also at 8:30 a.m., the Commerce Department reports on
housing starts and permits for October, while the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank releases November business activity
survey, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) quarterly loss almost
doubled as weak demand at its Sears and Kmart stores hurt
sales, it reported early Thursday. [ID:nN1E7AG03D]
Chip gear maker Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) gave a
cautious revenue outlook after the close on Wednesday and
warned it expects to be affected by a tough economy.
[ID:nN1E7AF1Q9]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)