* Spanish debt yields near 7 percent
* Initial claims, housing starts top expectations
* Futures up: Dow up 57 pts, S&P 3.1, Nasdaq up 9.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. stock index futures were
set to open little changed on Thursday as investors balanced
another round of improved U.S. economic data with concerns over
rising yields on euro zone debt.
Futures pared earlier losses sparked by rising yields on
Spanish debt after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims
dropped to a seven-month low and permits for future home
construction rebounded strongly. For details, see
[ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their highest level
since 1997, at a 10-year auction, while a French bond auction
also saw high yields. [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
"You can focus on the good data here, the corporate data,
the economic data saying we are not in a recession. We are
probably growing a little bit faster in the fourth quarter than
we were in the third quarter, and that is a good sign," said
John Canally investment strategist and economist for LPL
Financial in Boston.
"But at the end of the day, bond yields in Europe will
rule."
The 7 percent mark is viewed by investors as unsustainable,
with both Greece and Portugal forced to seek bailouts after
yields hit similar levels. Meanwhile, Spain was pulled deeper
into the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a parliamentary
election on Sunday.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 were up 3.1 points but were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
gained 57 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 9.5
points.
European shares fell to a five-week low in choppy trade as
the rising euro zone sovereign bond yields heightened worries
that the currency bloc's crisis would spread further and that
the region is headed for recession. [.EU]
Investors have recently been forced to weigh the threat of
a deepening European crisis against U.S. economic data that has
been better than expected.
Economic data still on tap includes the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve Bank's November business activity survey at 10
a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) quarterly loss almost
doubled as weak demand at its Sears and Kmart stores hurt
sales, it reported early Thursday. Shares fell 5.1 percent to
$64.85 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E7AG03D]
Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) lost 2.7 percent to $12.13
as the chip gear maker gave a cautious revenue outlook late
Wednesday and warned it expects to be affected by a tough
economy. [ID:nN1E7AF1Q9]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)