* Jobless claims, housing starts top expectations
* Euro-zone worries weigh
* Dow off 1.2 pct, S&P off 1.6 pct, Nasdaq off 1.9 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. stocks fell sharply in
early afternoon on Thursday as nervous investors bailed out of
the market, after the S&P 500 broke a key technical level.
There was no clear trigger for the sell-off. A number of
sources cited talk about lack of progress in talks with the
U.S. "supercommittee" charged with dealing with the nation's
debt problems. No specific news has been released.
Losses accelerated around 1,225 on the S&P 500, which was
described as a key technical level. The S&P 500 lost 1.1
percent in a span of 10 minutes after breaking that level.
"There was a flurry of futures trading and some technical
levels where some sell-stops were triggered. Technically
speaking 1,225 was kind of a key level, then the 100-day
moving average was 1,222," said Michael Marrale, managing
director, and head of sales trading at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
Declines in materials and energy shares accelerated with
losses in oil and metals prices
Technology shares also dragged on the market, and the
Nasdaq was down more than 2 percent at its session low. The
S&P technology index .GSPT dropped 2.5 percent while the S&P
energy index .GSPE fell 1.9 percent and the S&P materials
index .GSPM declined 2.5 percent. U.S. crude futures prices
slid more than 3 percent to $99.17 a barrel.
"Pretty much everything's for sale. There's a move toward
cash, and bond prices are (up)," said Tom Schrader, managing
director of U.S. equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus Capital
Markets, in Baltimore.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 144.78
points, or 1.22 percent, at 11,760.81. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 19.32 points, or 1.56 percent, at
1,217.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 49.44
points, or 1.87 percent, at 2,590.17.
Earlier, Spanish bond yields hit 6.98 percent, their
highest level since 1997, at a 10-year auction, while a French
bond auction also drew high yields. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
The 7 percent mark for bond yields is viewed by investors
as unsustainable, as both Greece and Portugal were forced to
seek bailouts after yields hit similar levels.
Investors have worried that the debt problems could tip
the global economy into another recession, which would hurt
U.S. growth, even though data here has suggested economy is
picking up. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)