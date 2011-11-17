* Selling accelerates when S&P 500 falls below level
* Higher borrowing costs in Spain, Italy increases worries
* Indexes off: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 500 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Trigger-happy investors dumped
U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall
through a key technical level brought on by more worries about
Europe's debt troubles.
The S&P 500 steadily slipped through the morning until it
broke through 1,225, when selling picked up in both the futures
and cash markets.
Investors have been increasingly focused on Europe, and
markets were cautious early as bond yields in Spain and Italy
rose to levels viewed as unsustainable.
Some market sources cited squabbling between Democrats and
Republicans on the congressional "supercommitee" formed to find
ways to cut the U.S. debt.
But Peter Costa, president at Empire Executions said from
the NYSE floor that none of the catalysts market participants
were pointing to as triggering the sell-off was new "news."
"It doesn't take much if you're teetering on a support or
resistance level," he said. "When you're on the precipice of
either one, and something comes out, this computer-generated
trading pops into effect and that usually accelerates any
reaction you're seeing."
The fall around midday was swift and volume picked up once
the 1,225 level was breached. About 2.83 million S&P E-Mini
futures contracts ESc1 traded on Thursday, with nearly
250,000 changing hands in an unusually busy 15-minute period
when the market fell more than 1 percent.
The S&P struggled to break above 1,225 in August and
September before piercing it on the way to a two-month high in
late October. Computer-generated trading usually uses previous
clusters of buying and selling as triggers.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 134.71 points,
or 1.13 percent, to 11,770.88. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.73
points, or 1.68 percent, to 1,216.18. The Nasdaq Composite
.IXIC dropped 51.62 points, or 1.96 percent, to 2,587.99.
About 8.6 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, above the current daily volume
average of just above 8 billion shares.
Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
a ratio of more than 4 to 1, while on the Nasdaq, more than
five stocks fell for every two that rose.
Declines in materials and energy shares accelerated with
losses of more than 3 percent in crude futures CLc1 and
copper prices .CMCU3. The S&P energy index .GSPE fell 2.1
percent and the S&P materials index .GSPM declined 2.9
percent.
Tech shares also dragged the market lower, with the S&P
technology index .GSPT down 2.2 percent. The 10 major S&P 500
sectors closed in the red for the day.
The broad sell-off repeated the pattern seen lately in
which stocks are treated as an asset class, with little
differentiation between winners and losers.
"Pretty much everything's for sale. There's a move toward
cash, and (US) bond prices are (up)," said Tom Schrader,
managing director of U.S. equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus
Capital Markets in Baltimore.
Earlier, Spanish bond yields hit their highest level since
1997 at a 10-year auction, while a French bond auction also
drew high yields. For details, see [ID:nL5E7MG4XP]
The 7 percent mark for bond yields that both Italian and
Spanish benchmarks are close to is viewed as a line in the
sand. Both Greece and Portugal were forced to seek bailouts
after yields hit similar levels.
Investors have worried that the debt problems in the euro
zone could tip the global economy into another recession, even
as U.S. data has suggested the economy is picking up.
New U.S. claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month low
last week and permits for future home construction rebounded
strongly in October, the latest data to suggest the economy was
gaining traction. [ID:nN1E7AG0BT]
While traders on the New York Stock Exchange floor gloomily
watched prices fall, hundreds of Occupy Wall Street protesters
marched, vowing to interfere with business. But trading was
unaffected and about 100 protesters were arrested.
The Occupy Wall Street movement criticizes an economic
system members view as favoring the rich and powerful. It has
chosen Wall Street as a symbol of corporate greed.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Caroline
Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)