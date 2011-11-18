* ECB considers lending to IMF for bailouts
* S&P 500 faces key test at 50-day moving average
* Indexes: Dow up 0.5 ,S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The Dow and S&P 500 gauges
rose on Friday as falling European sovereign debt yields eased
investors' fears the region's debt crisis, helping to keep the
S&P 500 above a key technical level.
A drop below 1,230 on the S&P 500 on Thursday triggered
heavy selling. Analysts now are watching to see if the index
holds above its 50-day moving average near 1,200, which could
lead to a rebound.
Persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis have U.S.
stocks on track for their worst week in two months.
Financial shares, which have been among the most sensitive
to euro zone financial strains, rebounded. The S&P financial
index .GSPF was up 0.8 percent.
While investors try to come to grips with how much of an
impact the European crisis may have on the U.S. economy, data
continue to show improvement. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AG198]
A gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose more than
expected in October, according to the Conference Board.
"I think the macro picture is pretty good in the U.S. It's
not overwhelmingly great. But the entire collection of data
points in the last few weeks is very encouraging," said Natalie
Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which manages
about $13 billion.
Traders also were upbeat after a Reuters report on Thursday
that euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials have
discussed the idea of the European Central Bank lending to the
IMF so it has sufficient resources to bail out even the biggest
euro zone members. [ID:nL5E7MH2MW]
European debt yields, an important risk barometer for
investors, came off recent highs while the euro firmed. The
yield on the Spanish 10-year ES10YT=RR, a focus of market
anxiety, fell back to 6.43 percent after rising above 7 percent
earlier in the session.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 53.47
points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,824.20. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 3.38 points, or 0.28 percent, at
1,219.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.59
points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,582.40.
The S&P 500 is down 3.5 percent so far this week. That
would be its worst weekly run since late September.
Jefferies initiated coverage of Coca-Cola (KO.N) with a buy
rating, sending the stock up 1.3 percent at $67.47.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by about 17-to-11,
while composite trading volume was light at 4.07 billion
shares.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)