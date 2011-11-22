* Third-quarter U.S. growth slips from prior reading
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks were little
changed in a choppy session on Tuesday as markets reacted to
headlines about Europe's debt crisis and digested data showing
the U.S. economy grew more slowly than previously thought.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, down from the government's prior estimate of 2.5
percent one month ago. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AL0E2].
Stocks rebounded from earlier lows after the International
Monetary Fund said it strengthened lending tools and introduced
a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries at risk
from the euro zone crisis. [ID:nN9E7LI01U]
The Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its
Nov. 1-2 meeting at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Worries about debt problems in the United States and Europe
pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down more than 5 percent over the
past week.
"Maybe some things are calming down in Europe. That was the
reason for yesterday's selloff. It may be people kind of
reassessing their reaction to Europe news and just coming back
to basically the U.S. numbers having been pretty decent for
about a month now," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"A lot will depend on the FOMC minutes that come out later
today."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 2.27
points, or 0.02 percent, to 11,545.04. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 1.23 points, or 0.10 percent, to
1,194.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 4.03 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 2,527.17.
Spain's short-term borrowing costs hit a 14-year high on
Tuesday as political uncertainty about a solution to the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis punished another vulnerable
southern European country. [ID:nL5E7MM2VE]
Late Monday, the two leaders of a special U.S.
congressional committee said the panel failed to reach a deal
on reducing government deficits. Investors are worried the
stalemate will make it more difficult to pass extensions of
measures like payroll tax cuts that could help stimulate the
economy. [ID:nWEN1065] [ID:nN1E7AL008]
The S&P has fallen through a key support level at 1,200 but
again managed to hold near 1,187, seen as the next technical
support, representing the 61.8 percent retracement of the 2011
high to low.
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) dropped 3.3 percent to $25.97 as
the worst performer on the Dow after the computer and printer
maker gave a 2012 profit outlook that was below consensus late
Monday. [ID:nN1E7AK1X5]
Trading volume is likely to be thin this week as global
uncertainties and the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday keep many
investors on the sidelines.
Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) reported first-quarter earnings
that beat expectations while sales were slightly below
consensus, sending the stock down 4.5 percent to $32.11.
