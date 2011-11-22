* Spanish debt auction results in record-high yields
* Downward revision of U.S. GDP growth adds to nervousness
* HP shares tumble after weak profit outlook
* Indexes off: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to late afternoon; changes byline)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as
record-high yields at a Spanish debt auction and a downward
revision of U.S. economic growth raised concerns about the
global economy.
The market showed a muted reaction to minutes from the
Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting in which some officials
said they were prepared to do more to support the domestic
economy. But the committee decided to hold off taking action
amid an uncertain outlook.
"The market is pretty much in the wait-and-see mode now,"
said Mark Lamkin, chief investment strategist at Lamkin Wealth
Management in Louisville, Kentucky.
"The politicans here and overseas need to show more efforts
in terms of what they are going to do" for the market to see a
sustained rally, he said.
Stocks briefly turned positive after the International
Monetary Fund introduced a six-month liquidity line to help
countries at risk from the euro zone crisis. For details, see
[ID:nN9E7LI01U]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 32.47
points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,514.84. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 2.16 points, or 0.18 percent, at
1,190.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was off 2 points,
or 0.1 percent, at 2,520.
Worries about debt problems in the United States and Europe
pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down more than 5 percent over the
past week.
Before the market's open, data showed the U.S. economy grew
at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, down from the
government's prior estimate of 2.5 percent one month ago.
[ID:nN1E7AL0E2]
In Europe, Spain's short-term borrowing costs hit a 14-year
high on Tuesday as political uncertainty about a solution to
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis punished another
vulnerable southern European country. [ID:nL5E7MM2VE]
The S&P had fallen through a key support level at 1,200 but
again managed to hold near 1,187, seen as the next technical
support, representing the 61.8 percent retracement of the 2011
high to low.
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) dropped 2.2 percent to $26.27 as
the worst performer on the Dow after the computer and printer
maker gave a 2012 profit outlook that was below consensus late
Monday. [ID:nN1E7AK1X5]
Among Nasdaq stocks, Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) slumped as much
as 14 percent on Monday on concern about increased competition,
leaving shares of the largest daily deal company close to their
$20 initial public offering price.
Trading volume is likely to be thin this week as the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday will keep many investors on the
sidelines.
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)