* Indexes coming off worst week in two months
* Investors hopeful on report of IMF aid for Italy
* Best Buy, Wal-mart gain on strong "Black Friday" sales
* Futures up: S&P 32.2 pts, Dow 244 pts, Dow 49.75 pts
(Adds quote, byline, updates prices)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stock index futures
soared on Monday on optimism over the latest round of proposals
out of Europe designed to corral the growing euro zone debt
crisis.
Germany and France were exploring radical ways to integrate
euro zone countries in order to impose tighter budget control,
European Union sources told Reuters over the weekend. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7MR0VI]
Sentiment was also boosted after an Italian newspaper
report suggested the International Monetary Fund was preparing
a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros. The
report was dismissed by an IMF spokesperson. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]
But some analysts saw any gains mostly as a technical
rebound after Wall Street came off its worst week in two
months. The S&P 500 fell 4.7 percent, recording the worst
weekly losses in two months. The Dow was off 4.8 percent for
the week, and the Nasdaq fell 5.1 percent.
"An oversold trading opportunity is likely pending this
week, given short-term indicators are increasingly oversold.
But the longer-term technical background is increasingly at
risk," said Robert Sluymer, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 jumped 32.2 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
244 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 49.75 points.
European stocks .FTEU3 rose 2.8 percent early Monday, led
by shares of financial institutions on renewed hopes about an
easing of the debt crisis.
U.S. President Barack Obama will press EU officials on
Monday to reach a definitive solution to their sovereign debt
crisis, which is emerging as a major 2012 U.S. election worry.
[ID:nN1E7AO0V9]
Also boosting the market's mood, a trade group said U.S.
retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over the
Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year ago.
[ID:nN1E7AQ0C6]
Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) rose 5.3 percent to
$26.50 in light premarket trade. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
was up 2 percent to $58.
Materials stocks were higher as commodity prices rose.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) shares jumped 5.7
percent to $35.75 and Alcoa Inc (AA.N) rose 3.5 percent to
$9.26. Oil futures jumped more than 3 percent, while gold rose
above $1,700 to its highest level in a week.
The Commerce Department releases new home sales at 10 a.m.
EST (1500 GMT). Economists forecast a total of 315,000
annualized units, compared with 313,000 units in September.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Midwest
Manufacturing Index for October at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
The index read 85.2 in September.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)