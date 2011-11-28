* Virtually all of S&P 500 components gain
* Retailers gain after strong "Black Friday" sales
* Materials among top performers alongside commods prices
* Indexes up: Dow 2.7 pct, S&P 3.2 pct, Nasdaq 3.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. stocks surged about 3
percent on Monday on hopes that fresh proposals may emerge out
of Europe to help solve the region's debt crisis.
The rally was broad-based, with all 10 S&P sectors up more
than 1 percent and all but two of the stocks in the S&P 500
stocks in positive territory.
Efforts heated up on several fronts to ease Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, which contributed to the S&P's recent
seven-day losing streak.
Germany and France stepped up a drive to acquire powers to
reject national budgets in the euro zone that breach European
Union rules ahead of an EU summit on Dec. 9. For details, see
Sentiment was also boosted after an Italian newspaper
report suggested the International Monetary Fund was preparing
a rescue plan for Italy worth up to 600 billion euros. The IMF
"It looks like we're seeing progress in the euro zone, and
if that leads to a more stable Europe the S&P could move back
to at least 1,300," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rocketed 307.88
points, or 2.74 percent, at 11,539.66. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 36.55 points, or 3.15 percent, at
1,195.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC soared 87.84
points, or 3.60 percent, at 2,529.35.
Retail stocks were among the top gainers after U.S.
retailers racked up record sales over the Thanksgiving weekend.
The S&P retail index .RLX advanced 3.5 percent while Best
Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) added 2.5 percent to $26.28 and Macy's Inc
(M.N) climbed 6 percent to $31.23.
"These results show that people are focused on having a
good holiday despite all the uncertainties in the world, which
makes me think the market has more to go on the upside," Pado
said.
Materials stocks were also big gainers, advancing on the
back of higher commodity prices. The S&P materials index
.GSPM surged 4.1 percent, with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc (FCX.N) jumping 6.5 percent to $36, and Alcoa Inc (AA.N)
rising 5.5 percent to $9.45.
But some analysts think the gains were just a technical
rebound as Wall Street came off its worst week in two months.
"An oversold trading opportunity is likely pending this
week, given short-term indicators are increasingly oversold,
but the longer-term technical background is increasingly at
risk," said Robert Sluymer, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
About 91 percent of New York Stock Exchange-listed issues
rose, while 85 percent of Nasdaq stocks were in the green.
