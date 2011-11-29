* Fitch warns of U.S. downgrade if no budget deal by 2013
* American Airlines parent AMR files for Chapter 11
* Futures: S&P up 2 pts, Dow up 26 pts, Nasdaq flat
NEW YORK, Nov 29 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday after Italian bond yields fell from session highs
amid hopes a meeting of European finance ministers will be a
step forward in resolving the region's debt crisis.
Italian government bond yields fell from session highs on
Tuesday after a sale of 7.5 billion euros in bonds, but were
mostly still up on the day.
German Bunds reversed early gains on relief the sale drew
enough demand and on hopes policymakers would make progress in
tackling the debt crisis at meetings this week. For details,
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 26
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were flat.
Euro zone finance minister are set to agree on details for
bolstering a bailout fund, according to documents obtained by
"European finance ministers will hopefully agree and
provide details today on the (fund) with 20-30 percent
insurance coverage on new bond issuance, with a leveraging of
three to four times," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"Imperative to this new entity actually functioning as
hoped will be France hanging on to its AAA credit rating, which
of course is very tenuous."
According to a French newspaper report, Standard & Poor's
could change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to
Also, Moody's said it could downgrade the subordinated debt
of 87 banks across 15 European Union nations on concerns that
governments would be too cash-strapped to bail them out. [ID:
Late Monday, Fitch revised its outlook on the U.S. credit
rating to negative, citing the failure of a special
congressional committee to reach an deficit-reduction
agreement. Fitch gave the United States until 2013 to come up
with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit
or risk a downgrade of the country's coveted AAA rating.
In company news, AMR Corp AMR.N, the parent of American
Airlines, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
AMR also named a new chairman and chief executive.
On the macro front, investors awaited the Standard &
Poor's/Case-Shiller home price index for September, due for
release at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT). index 20-city index is
expected to show no changes in September.
Also the Conference Board's November consumer confidence is
due at 10 a.m. EST. (1500 GMT) The report is forecast to show a
reading of 44.0, up from 39.8.
U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday
as investors used the latest effort by European leaders to
resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover
short positions.
