By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Nov 29 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Tuesday after Italian bond yields fell from
session highs amid hopes a meeting of European finance
ministers will be a step forward in resolving the region's debt
crisis.
Italian government bond yields fell from session highs
after a sale of 7.5 billion euros in bonds, but were mostly
still up on the day.
German Bunds reversed early gains on relief the sale drew
enough demand and on hopes policymakers would make progress in
tackling the debt crisis at meetings this week. For details,
For details,
see
Investors also eyed a meeting of Eurogroup ministers to
discuss the details for bolstering a bailout fund, according to
according to
documents obtained by Reuters.
"From a trader's perspective, all you needed was a couple
of decent headlines to change sentiment, and we've had that
with news from Europe and holiday spending," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing director at Landcolt Trading in
Wilmington, Delaware.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 1.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 15
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 4 points.
According to a French newspaper report, Standard & Poor's
could change the outlook for France's triple-A rating to
"negative" within the next 10 days.
Also, Moody's said it could downgrade the subordinated debt
of 87 banks across 15 European Union nations on concerns that
governments would be too cash-strapped to bail them out. [ID:
nL4E7MT05O]
Late Monday, Fitch revised its outlook on the U.S. credit
rating to negative, citing the failure of a special
congressional committee to reach an deficit-reduction
agreement. Fitch gave the United States until 2013 to come up
with a "credible plan" to tackle its ballooning budget deficit
or risk a downgrade of the country's coveted AAA rating.
In company news, AMR Corp AMR.N, the parent of American
Airlines, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
AMR also named a new chairman and chief executive.
[ID:nL4E7MT1VG]
Shares of Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) fell 8.3 percent to $67.50
after the upscale jeweler gave a holiday quarter profit outlook
that was below expectations.
Data showed U.S. single-family home prices declined in
September, highlighting the fragility of the struggling housing
market. Market reaction was muted.
The Conference Board's November consumer confidence is due
at 10 a.m. EST. (1500 GMT) The report is forecast to show a
reading of 44.0, up from 39.8.
U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday
as investors used the latest effort by European leaders to
resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover
short positions.
