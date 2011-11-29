* U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in November
* Weakness in Internet names erode Nasdaq's gains
* American Airlines' parent AMR files for Chapter 11
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 29 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced
for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer
confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to
Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.
However, in a sign investors are still nervous about the
European debt crisis, defensive sectors such as utilities and
consumer staples were among the best performers. The Nasdaq
composite index also closed lower.
Helping to lift the mood on Wall Street, the Conference
Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer confidence
jumped to its highest level since July, handily topping
economists' forecasts.
Financial shares limited the advance, with the S&P
financial index down 0.6 percent. Shares of Bank of
America dropped 3.2 percent to $5.08, its lowest
closing level since March 2009.
Bank shares have been battered by worries that the impact
of the euro zone crisis could spread through the global
financial system and their losses highlight the fragility of
any stocks rally until European Union policymakers resolve it
once and for all.
"There seems to be some movement on the European front, but
things certainly haven't been resolved. Financials are taking a
step back, and are kind of keeping a cap on the market as a
whole," said Thomas Villalta, portfolio manager for Jones
Villalta Asset Management in Austin, Texas.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.62
points, or 0.28 percent, at 11,555.63. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was up 2.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at
1,195.19. The Nasdaq composite index was down 11.83
points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,515.51.
In a positive sign for the euro zone, Italian bond yields
fell from session highs. In the auction, Italy's government
sold 7.5 billion euros of three- and 10-year bonds, close to
the upper end of its target range.
Investors also eyed a meeting of European officials in
hopes they will make progress in resolving the region's debt
crisis.
The day's most actively traded stock on the New York Stock
Exchange was AMR Corp , even though it was halted 28
times throughout the day. It plunged 84 percent to 26 cents a
share after the company, parent of American Airlines, filed for
bankruptcy protection and named a new chairman and chief
executive.
After the market's close, Standard & Poor's reduced its
credit ratings on several big banks in the United States and
Europe, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of
America.
S&P said the actions were the result of a sweeping overhaul
of its ratings criteria. The affected banks could see higher
funding costs, a fixed income strategist said.
On Monday, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply from seven days of
losses, with the S&P closing up nearly 3 percent.
Weakness in some large-cap Internet stocks weighed on the
Nasdaq after strong gains in those stocks on Monday. Amazon.com dropped 3 percent to $183.39.
The confidence data followed record Black Friday sales,
giving investors hope that the holiday shopping season will be
a solid one for retailers.
Some 6.73 billion shares changed hands during the day on
U.S. exchanges, below the daily average of 7.96 billion
shares.
Decliners beat advancers on the NYSE by 15 to 14 and on the
Nasdaq by about 5 to 3.