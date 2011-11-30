* China cuts bank reserve requirements
* ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong
* Dow up 3.4 pct, S&P up 3.2 pct, Nasdaq up 3.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stocks rose 3 percent on
Wednesday as major central banks jointly added liquidity to the
world's financial system, easing worries about a global
downturn.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank as
well as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines -- reducing the cost of temporary dollar loans to banks
-- by half a percentage point.
Financial, energy, materials and industrial stocks, among
those seen most economically sensitive, led gains, though all
S&P 500 sectors rose. Bank of America Corp rose 3
percent to $5.22 after hitting a near 3-year low, while
JPMorgan Chase & Co added 6.3 percent to $30.36.
"I don't see the global economy going into recession. In
fact, today's movement by the central banks to inject massive
liquidity I think cushions the global economy," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 393.14
points, or 3.40 percent, at 11,948.77. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was up 38.68 points, or 3.24 percent, at
1,233.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 78.57
points, or 3.12 percent, at 2,594.08.
Copper and oil futures also rose sharply.
The S&P materials sector index gained 4.5 percent.
The central banks' actions were intended to ensure that
European banks, facing a credit crunch, have enough funding
amid the euro zone's worsening sovereign debt crisis.
The moves followed an unexpected cut in bank reserve
requirements in China, intended to boost an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
Further encouraging investors, the latest U.S. data
suggested the U.S. economy was moving more solidly toward
recovery. The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly
a year in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest
grew faster than expected in November.