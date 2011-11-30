* China cuts bank reserve requirements
* ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong
* S&P on track for best daily percentage gain since August
* Dow up 3.5 pct, S&P up 3.5 pct, Nasdaq up 3.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stocks rose 3 percent on
Wednesday as major central banks jointly added liquidity to the
world's financial system, easing worries about a global
downturn.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank as
well as the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and
Switzerland agreed to lower the cost of temporary dollar loans
to banks by half a percentage point.
The move helped to ease investor worries about another
financial crisis or recession, but the euro zone debt problems
remain unresolved and could continue to plague markets.
Wednesday's rally put the S&P 500 on track for its best
daily percentage gain since August.
The Dow industrials were poised to end the month of
November slightly higher, while both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
looked likely to end the month in the red. The S&P 500 was down
1.3 percent for November.
Among the day's biggest gainers were the most economically
sensitive sectors, including financials, energy, materials and
industrials, though all S&P 500 sectors advanced. Bank of
America Corp rose 6.1percent to $5.38 after hitting a
near three-year low, while JPMorgan Chase & Co surged
nearly 8 percent to $30.78. The S&P financial-sector index jumped 5.7 percent, its best day in a month.
"I don't see the global economy going into recession. In
fact, today's movement by the central banks to inject massive
liquidity, I think, cushions the global economy," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 408.11
points, or 3.53 percent, at 11,963.64. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was up 41.92 points, or 3.51 percent, at
1,237.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 83.45
points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,598.96.
Copper and oil futures also rose sharply.
The S&P materials sector index gained 4.9 percent.
The central banks' actions were intended to ensure that
European banks, facing a credit crunch, have enough funding
amid the euro zone's worsening sovereign debt crisis.
The moves followed an unexpected cut in bank reserve
requirements in China, intended to boost an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
Further encouraging investors, the latest U.S. data
suggested the U.S. economy was moving more solidly toward
recovery. The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly
a year in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest
grew faster than expected in November.