* S&P 500 posts best gain since August
* ADP employment, U.S. Midwest business data strong
* Dow up 4.2 pct, S&P up 4.3 pct, Nasdaq up 4.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 30 U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday
after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans
for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt
woes from turning into a full-blown credit crisis.
The S&P 500 posted its best daily percentage gain since
August after the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and
other major central banks stepped in to head off escalating
funding pressures that threaten the key arteries of the world's
financial system.
The central banks' liquidity move touched off a buying
frenzy in financial shares. The S&P financial sector index gained 6.6 percent, with Bank of America the
most actively traded stock. The stock jumped 7.3 percent to
$5.44 on more than 420 million shares traded.
The drama in Europe kept the U.S. stock market on a
roller-coaster ride throughout the month. For November, the S&P
ended down just 0.5 percent, but the month was marked by sharp
daily swings.
"You don't have to fix everything, you have to be on a path
towards fixing things," said Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S.
equity strategist at Citigroup in New York.
"Markets will reward you for the efforts you are making as
long as you are moving in the right direction. It's the carrot
and the stick; you get rewarded when you do the right thing,
and you get punished when you do the wrong thing."
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 490.05
points, or 4.24 percent, to end at 12,045.68. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index jumped 51.77 points, or 4.33 percent,
to 1,246.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index soared 104.83
points, or 4.17 percent, to close at 2,620.34.
The Dow scored its largest daily points gain since March
23, 2009.
For the month, the Dow ended up 0.8 percent, while the
Nasdaq slid 2.4 percent.
Other economically sensitive sectors, including energy,
materials and industrials, also were strong performers for the
day.
Copper and oil futures rose sharply, while the S&P
materials sector index jumped 5.9 percent.
The central banks' actions were intended to ensure that
European banks, facing a credit crunch, have enough funding
amid the euro zone's worsening sovereign debt crisis.
The moves followed an unexpected cut in bank reserve
requirements in China, intended to boost an economy running at
its weakest pace since 2009.
Among the banks, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co
gained 8.4 percent to $30.97, its biggest daily percentage gain
since May 2009.
The gains in financial shares came despite Standard &
Poor's move to cut the credit ratings of 15 big banks, mostly
in Europe and the United States, late on Tuesday.
Further encouraging investors, the latest U.S. data
suggested the U.S. economy was moving more solidly toward
recovery. The U.S. private sector added the most jobs in nearly
a year in November, while business activity in the U.S. Midwest
grew faster than expected in November.
The day's volume was high, with nearly 10 billion shares
changing hands during the day on U.S. exchanges compared with
the daily average of 7.96 billion shares.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by nearly 7 to 1 and
on the Nasdaq, by about 5 to 1.