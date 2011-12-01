* China factory sector shrinks in Nov
* Jobless claims, ISM manufacturing data on tap
* Futures: S&P off 1.3 pts, Dow up 3 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pt
*A day after a set of encouraging economic data, the market
will focus on the Labor Department's latest report on the jobs
market, with the release at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) of weekly
jobless claims. Economists forecast a total of 390,000 new
filings, compared with 393,000 in the prior week.
The Institute for Supply Management releases its November
manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists
expect a reading of 51.5 versus 50.8 in October.
The Commerce Department reports on October construction
spending at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists forecast an increase
of 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in September.
The Federal Reserve releases weekly money stock, liquid
assets and debt measures and the weekly report on factors
affecting reserves of depository institutions and the condition
statement of the Federal Reserve banks at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130
GMT)