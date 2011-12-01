* China factory sector shrinks in Nov * Jobless claims, ISM manufacturing data on tap * Futures: S&P off 1.3 pts, Dow up 3 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pt *A day after a set of encouraging economic data, the market will focus on the Labor Department's latest report on the jobs market, with the release at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) of weekly jobless claims. Economists forecast a total of 390,000 new filings, compared with 393,000 in the prior week. The Institute for Supply Management releases its November manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Economists expect a reading of 51.5 versus 50.8 in October. The Commerce Department reports on October construction spending at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Economists forecast an increase of 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.2 percent rise in September. The Federal Reserve releases weekly money stock, liquid assets and debt measures and the weekly report on factors affecting reserves of depository institutions and the condition statement of the Federal Reserve banks at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT)