US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Investors expect payrolls to beat forecast * U.S. factory activity rebounds in November * Barnes & Noble shares plunge after results * Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)