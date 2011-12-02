MOVES-Halcyon, JPMorgan, Mercer Advisors
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Payrolls due: 122,000 nonfarm jobs seen added * Research in Motion to take charge after tablet mess * Futures up: S&P 18.3 pts, Dow 153 pts, Nasdaq 31.75 pts ** U.S. stocks drifted on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a selloff should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)