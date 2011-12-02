* ECB gearing up to lend money to IMF-report * Payrolls due: 122,000 nonfarm jobs seen added * Research in Motion to take charge on tablet woes * Futures up: S&P 15.4 pts, Dow 153 pts, Nasdaq 31.75 pts *U.S. stocks drifted on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a selloff should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.