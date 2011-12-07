* Buying may be exhausted after two days of gains
* Martha Stewart rallies on JC Penney investment
* Futures down: Dow 6 pts, S&P 1.3 pts, Nasdaq 2.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stocks index futures
pointed to slight losses at the open on Wednesday as investors
found little reason to keep buying after two gains of gains
and ahead of a European summit on the region's debt crisis.
Optimism has risen in recent days that European officials
would craft a bold plan, and French officials have said that
French and German leaders will not leave the summit
until a "powerful" deal was reached to tackle the crisis.
Despite that, trading has been volatile on doubts a lasting
agreement will be reached. France wants to impose mandatory
penalties on nations that exceed deficit targets, a plan backed
by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
European leaders will also discuss boosting the region's
rescue fund, the Financial Times reported, another potential
bullish signal for equities.
The debt crisis has pressured equities in recent weeks on
halting progress in finding a resolution. Standard & Poor's has
warned it might cut the sovereign credit rating of 15 euro zone
countries, but optimism over the summit on Dec. 9 has
overshadowed the S&P threat.
The S&P has risen almost 9 percent since a closing low
reached on Nov. 25 on hopes for a deal.
"We'll probably keep seeing volatility until we see the
plan, and if it disappoints we could drop 2 or 3 percent," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
S&P 500 futures were off 1.3 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 6
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 2.75 points.
Futures had been solidly higher earlier in the session, but
cut their gains as European shares fell.
In another potentially market negative, China's annual rate
of export growth slowed in November versus October. Investors
are worried slowing growth in China will hurt the U.S.
recovery.
Regional banks will be in focus a day after S&P cut credit
ratings for US Bancorp , PNC Financial Services Group
Inc , and BB&T Corp in the wake of new grading
criteria.
J.C. Penney Co Inc will buy a 16.6 percent stake in
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc for $38.5 million,
the New York Times reported, citing sources. Shares of Martha
Stewart jumped 28 percent to $4 in premarket trading.
Alpha Natural Resources Inc has agreed to pay $1.5
million to each of the families of 29 miners killed in an
explosion at a West Virginia mine last year. The stock fell 1.1
percent to $24.60 before the bell.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European
leaders would take strong steps to end the debt crisis.