* Boeing union ratifies contract extension
* Weekly jobless claims seen dropping in latest week
* Futures; Dow off 3 pts, S&P off 2.4 pts, Nasdaq up 6.75
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. stock index futures
were little changed on Thursday after investors pushed up
stocks for three straight sessions, betting leaders come up
with a solution to euro zone debt crisis at an upcoming
summit.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates Thursday to
counter the twin threats of recession and deflation. Market
participants were also looking for any hints it will intensify
bond buying for the region's struggling peripheral economies.
Despite choppy trade, Wall Street has risen for three
straight days on optimism European leaders forge a plan to
fight the crisis at Friday's summit.
If the meeting disappoints, stocks may give up gains of
about 9 percent, reached since Nov. 25. European stocks edged
up 0.2 percent in light volume early Thursday.
Late Wednesday, Standard & Poor's warned it could cut the
credit ratings of the European Union and large area banks if a
mass downgrade of euro zone countries materializes. The rating
agency has said it may downgrade nearly all 17 euro zone
countries if no solution emerges to solve the crisis.
"The fear that countries could be downgraded has already
been largely built in. But still, it's a positive that even
with all the uncertainty we haven't had a selloff," said
Christian Wager, chief executive at Longview Capital Management
in Wilmington, Delaware.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.4 points and were even with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were off
3 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6.75 points.
Boeing Co's biggest labor union ratified a four-year
contract extension late Wednesday, ensuring a new version its
737 narrowbody plane will be built in Washington state and
likely ending a dispute with the National Labor Relations
Board.
Weekly jobless claims are scheduled for release at 8:30
a.m. EST (1330 GMT) and are seen falling to 395,000 from
402,000 in the previous week.
Costco Wholesale Corp reported first-quarter
earnings and revenue that rose from the prior year.
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc launched a $500 million share
repurchase program and said it will cut about 550 jobs from its
textbook unit as it splits into two companies.
Hopes for a euro zone solution inspired enough buying to
push U.S. stocks to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light
trading.